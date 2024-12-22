King and Queen of the North – December 21 Wrestling [RESULTS]

The Alfond Arena turned into a giant high school wrestling meet on Saturday, December 21st for the King and Queen of the North. Here are the results

MAPV - Mattanawcook/PVHS

BE - Bonny Eagle

WDL - Woodland

BRKS - Brooks

PCSS- Piscataquis Community School

Boys

106 Pound

Clayton McPheters - MAPV Owen Vigue - Winslow Carter Elliott - Oceanside Luciano Fiutax - Noble Trey Degraca - MDI Elijah Tinkle - PCW

113 Pound

Colbin Gadbois-Cates - BE Miles Bryant - Belfast Gabe Fiske - MAPV Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth Tyler Smith - MAPV Camdyn Kennedy - Caribou

120 Pound

Phoenix Martinez - Oceanside Dominic Simpson - Belfast Bennett Harper - MAPV Cohen Swoveland - Winslow Quincy Nesbit - Winslow Asher Bishop - WDL

126 Pound

Brock Gagnon - Caribou Carter Noble - MDI Noah Parenteau - Belfast Chase Scott - Calais Robert Wolff - Ellsworth Bo Provencher - Bucksport

132 Pound

Chase Frost - BE Parker Hunt - MAPV Nicholas MacCormack - BRKS Giovanni Garcia - Winslow Luke Horne - Ellsworth Caleb Littlefield - PCSS

138 Pound

Zachary Nelson - BE Harrison Kucharski - BRKS Jesse Knowlton - Oceanside Nate Durgin - Foxcroft Academy Robbie Murray - PCW Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth

144 Pound

Jonathan Kesaris - Winslow Hayden Hanson - Foxcrort Academy Wyatt Cram - Dexter Aden Penney - Belfast Gabe Lazore - MAPV Kayden Cox - Belfast

150 Pound

Ryker Evans - Belfast Damiair Miller - Dexter Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent Svante Anastasia - MDI Mujeeb Amin - BRKS Bryce Dicker - MAPV

157 Pound

Aiden Crott - BRKS Mason St. Peter - Caribou Justin Keene - BE Jacob Barstow - Oceanside Sawyer Kinney - PCW Izak Beal - MDI

165 Pound

Joseph Brown - Oceanside Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy Leito Betts - BRKS Brady Ball - PCSS Nathanael Jean-Giles - Noble Andrew Grosso - Noble

175 Pound

Harper Jenkins - MAPV

Sawyer Rose - BE

Jacob Garcia - Winslow

Tucker Nichols - BRKS

Quentin Rich - Dexter

Ronan Maguire - Bucksport

190 Pound

Ian Friend - MAPV Carter Desjardins - Fort Kent Timothy Brunk - BE James Brengolini - Marshwood David Tuttle - PCSS Jaxon Lizzotte - Winslow

215 Pound

Magnus Doucette - BE Benjamin Thomas - Winslow Mason Rose - MDI Tanner Ladd - Dexter Gabe Brewer - PCW Tyler Parsons - Bucksport

285 Pound

Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport Takuma Seinberger - Oceanside Ethan Reichert - Marshwood Riley Duhamime - Ellsworth Alan Thornton - WDL Chase Dancause - BE

Girls

100 Pound

Kadence Fogg - Independent Parker Theriault - MAPV Olivia LaBranche - Oceanside Gloria Deion - Caribou Nina Potvin - Belfast

107 Pound

Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth Kelsie Strong - Marshwood Violet Dineen - Woodland Isabella Robbins - Caribou

114 Pound

Lexus Botting - Caribou Elise Kelley - BRKS

120 Pound

Kate Lemon - Belfast Katelynn Thibodeau - Caribou Alex Flagg - Dexter Mylie Roi - Bucksport Autumn Householder - Dexter Sophie Adams - Marshwood

126 Pound

Delaney Frost - Noble Elizabeth Robbins - Caribou Savahhah Thyng - MSBC Shelby Grant - PCSS Taylor Betts - BRKS Olivia Saylor - Caribou

132 Pound

Nevaeh Grunhuvnd - MSBC Piper Leone - Belfast Ellie Gagnon - Noble Savannah Chapman - Marshwood Kendra Thompson - Caribou Shelby Gross - Bucksport

138 Pound

Sophie Grunhuvd - MSBC Peyton Dowe - Winslow Katience Parenteau - Belfast Sophia Smith - Caribou Ella Brown - Noble

145 Pound

Olivia Goodrich - MSBC Maddie Meadow - Noble Zivah Peterson - Caribou

152 Pound

Aesa Brock - MSBC Maddie Thomas - Dexter Samantha Carr - Noble Loriah Hewitt - Caribou Morgan Andrews - PCSS

165 Pound

Zady Paige - Belfast Sydney Cyr - MSBC Abigale Mierzwa - Caribou

185 Pound

Grace Jean - Caribou Kandace Flynn - Woodland

235 Pound

Kate Osakwe - Noble Lillian Soper - Bucksport Lucianna Pike - Caribou

