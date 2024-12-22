King and Queen of the North – December 21 Wrestling [RESULTS]
The Alfond Arena turned into a giant high school wrestling meet on Saturday, December 21st for the King and Queen of the North. Here are the results
MAPV - Mattanawcook/PVHS
BE - Bonny Eagle
WDL - Woodland
BRKS - Brooks
PCSS- Piscataquis Community School
Boys
106 Pound
- Clayton McPheters - MAPV
- Owen Vigue - Winslow
- Carter Elliott - Oceanside
- Luciano Fiutax - Noble
- Trey Degraca - MDI
- Elijah Tinkle - PCW
113 Pound
- Colbin Gadbois-Cates - BE
- Miles Bryant - Belfast
- Gabe Fiske - MAPV
- Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth
- Tyler Smith - MAPV
- Camdyn Kennedy - Caribou
120 Pound
- Phoenix Martinez - Oceanside
- Dominic Simpson - Belfast
- Bennett Harper - MAPV
- Cohen Swoveland - Winslow
- Quincy Nesbit - Winslow
- Asher Bishop - WDL
126 Pound
- Brock Gagnon - Caribou
- Carter Noble - MDI
- Noah Parenteau - Belfast
- Chase Scott - Calais
- Robert Wolff - Ellsworth
- Bo Provencher - Bucksport
132 Pound
- Chase Frost - BE
- Parker Hunt - MAPV
- Nicholas MacCormack - BRKS
- Giovanni Garcia - Winslow
- Luke Horne - Ellsworth
- Caleb Littlefield - PCSS
138 Pound
- Zachary Nelson - BE
- Harrison Kucharski - BRKS
- Jesse Knowlton - Oceanside
- Nate Durgin - Foxcroft Academy
- Robbie Murray - PCW
- Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth
144 Pound
- Jonathan Kesaris - Winslow
- Hayden Hanson - Foxcrort Academy
- Wyatt Cram - Dexter
- Aden Penney - Belfast
- Gabe Lazore - MAPV
- Kayden Cox - Belfast
150 Pound
- Ryker Evans - Belfast
- Damiair Miller - Dexter
- Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Svante Anastasia - MDI
- Mujeeb Amin - BRKS
- Bryce Dicker - MAPV
157 Pound
- Aiden Crott - BRKS
- Mason St. Peter - Caribou
- Justin Keene - BE
- Jacob Barstow - Oceanside
- Sawyer Kinney - PCW
- Izak Beal - MDI
165 Pound
- Joseph Brown - Oceanside
- Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy
- Leito Betts - BRKS
- Brady Ball - PCSS
- Nathanael Jean-Giles - Noble
- Andrew Grosso - Noble
175 Pound
- Harper Jenkins - MAPV
- Sawyer Rose - BE
- Jacob Garcia - Winslow
- Tucker Nichols - BRKS
- Quentin Rich - Dexter
- Ronan Maguire - Bucksport
190 Pound
- Ian Friend - MAPV
- Carter Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Timothy Brunk - BE
- James Brengolini - Marshwood
- David Tuttle - PCSS
- Jaxon Lizzotte - Winslow
215 Pound
- Magnus Doucette - BE
- Benjamin Thomas - Winslow
- Mason Rose - MDI
- Tanner Ladd - Dexter
- Gabe Brewer - PCW
- Tyler Parsons - Bucksport
285 Pound
- Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport
- Takuma Seinberger - Oceanside
- Ethan Reichert - Marshwood
- Riley Duhamime - Ellsworth
- Alan Thornton - WDL
- Chase Dancause - BE
Girls
100 Pound
- Kadence Fogg - Independent
- Parker Theriault - MAPV
- Olivia LaBranche - Oceanside
- Gloria Deion - Caribou
- Nina Potvin - Belfast
107 Pound
- Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth
- Kelsie Strong - Marshwood
- Violet Dineen - Woodland
- Isabella Robbins - Caribou
114 Pound
- Lexus Botting - Caribou
- Elise Kelley - BRKS
120 Pound
- Kate Lemon - Belfast
- Katelynn Thibodeau - Caribou
- Alex Flagg - Dexter
- Mylie Roi - Bucksport
- Autumn Householder - Dexter
- Sophie Adams - Marshwood
126 Pound
- Delaney Frost - Noble
- Elizabeth Robbins - Caribou
- Savahhah Thyng - MSBC
- Shelby Grant - PCSS
- Taylor Betts - BRKS
- Olivia Saylor - Caribou
132 Pound
- Nevaeh Grunhuvnd - MSBC
- Piper Leone - Belfast
- Ellie Gagnon - Noble
- Savannah Chapman - Marshwood
- Kendra Thompson - Caribou
- Shelby Gross - Bucksport
138 Pound
- Sophie Grunhuvd - MSBC
- Peyton Dowe - Winslow
- Katience Parenteau - Belfast
- Sophia Smith - Caribou
- Ella Brown - Noble
145 Pound
- Olivia Goodrich - MSBC
- Maddie Meadow - Noble
- Zivah Peterson - Caribou
152 Pound
- Aesa Brock - MSBC
- Maddie Thomas - Dexter
- Samantha Carr - Noble
- Loriah Hewitt - Caribou
- Morgan Andrews - PCSS
165 Pound
- Zady Paige - Belfast
- Sydney Cyr - MSBC
- Abigale Mierzwa - Caribou
185 Pound
- Grace Jean - Caribou
- Kandace Flynn - Woodland
235 Pound
- Kate Osakwe - Noble
- Lillian Soper - Bucksport
- Lucianna Pike - Caribou
