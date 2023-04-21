King Hits for the Cycle Going 5-5 as Warriors No-Hit Waterville Winning 24-0

It was all Nokomis on Friday afternoon, as the Warriors no-hit Waterville and won 24-0 as Raegan King hit for the cycle, going 5-5 with 2 singles, a double, triple and home run, driving in 7 runs. The game was run-ruled after 5 innings.

Mia Coota and Addy Hawthorne combined for the no-hitter. Coots pitched 3.0 innings striking out 8 and walking 1 while Hawthorne pitched the final 2.0 innings, striking out 4 and walking 3.

Nokomis had 5 triples in the game. King, Jenna Sawtelle, Sydney King, Camryn King and Megan Watson all hit 3-baggers. They also had 6 doubles. Hawthorne had 2 doubles, while King, Watson, Hope Brooks and Hailey Reynolds each had a double.

Coots had 4 hits, while Watson, Hawthorne and Sawtelle each had 3 hits. Camryn King and Sydney King each had2 hits.

Savanna Cormier pitched a complete 5-inning game for Waterville. She allowed 26 hits, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Nokomis is 2-0. They play at Winslow on Monday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

Waterville is 0-1. They play at Oceanside on Tuesday, April 25th at 4 p.m.

