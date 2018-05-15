Kohtala Named Red Riots Coach

Former Bangor High School and UMaine assistant coach Ed Kohtala has been approved to be the new Orono High School boys basketball coach.

Kohtala has been out of coaching for three years. He stepped down as Bangor coach after the 2015 season but stayed on as a teacher at the high school.

He served as an assistant coach for the UMaine men's basketball team under Ted Woodward before taking the Bangor job.

Kohtala is a graduate of Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

At Orono, he replaces Jason Coleman who left the Red Riots program to become Director of Basketball Operations for the UMaine men's team under new head coach Richard Barron.

Kohtala takes over an Orono program that finishes 11th in Class B North last year and won a tournament play-in game before losing in the quarterfinal round to Presque Isle.