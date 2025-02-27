KVAC All-Academic and All-Conference Girl&#8217;s Ice Hockey Teams

KVAC All-Academic and All-Conference Girl’s Ice Hockey Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Academic and All-Conference Girls' Ice Hockey Teams.

Congratulations to all!

KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Conference 
First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
KylieDulac"Blue Devils"
LeksiLangevin"Red Hornets"
LaurenLabbe"Dragons"
SolveigLedwick"Dragons"
JordinWilliams"Pioneers"
AvayaDesjardins"Blue Devils"
AveryCologna"Red Hornets"
LisiPalmer"Dragons"
LeahMichaud"Black Tigers"
PaigeFecteau"Red Hornets"
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
CrewLangley"Blue Devils"
NataliePerham"Dragons"
IsabellaBrideau"Pioneers"
KatieBerard"Black Tigers"
AdalynMartin"Red Hornets"
QuinnMcCormack"Dragons"
CayleighColeman"Pioneers"
BellaSaucier"Pioneers"
MariahCoon"Pioneers"
HensleighLabonte"Dragons"
Player of the Year:LisiPalmer
Coach of the Year:ChrisLedwick
KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
OliviaTinkhamBrewer High School
SensiaLeyBrunswick High School
HarperLilly
Camden Hills Regional High School
LucyBrabyLeavitt
MarissaBeaulieuLewiston HS
AvayaDesjardinsLewiston HS
SarahMackLewiston HS
KatherineNicholsWinslow High School
SophiaSullivanWinslow High School
