KVAC All-Academic and All-Conference Girl’s Ice Hockey Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Academic and All-Conference Girls' Ice Hockey Teams.
Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Conference
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Kylie
|Dulac
|"Blue Devils"
|Leksi
|Langevin
|"Red Hornets"
|Lauren
|Labbe
|"Dragons"
|Solveig
|Ledwick
|"Dragons"
|Jordin
|Williams
|"Pioneers"
|Avaya
|Desjardins
|"Blue Devils"
|Avery
|Cologna
|"Red Hornets"
|Lisi
|Palmer
|"Dragons"
|Leah
|Michaud
|"Black Tigers"
|Paige
|Fecteau
|"Red Hornets"
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Crew
|Langley
|"Blue Devils"
|Natalie
|Perham
|"Dragons"
|Isabella
|Brideau
|"Pioneers"
|Katie
|Berard
|"Black Tigers"
|Adalyn
|Martin
|"Red Hornets"
|Quinn
|McCormack
|"Dragons"
|Cayleigh
|Coleman
|"Pioneers"
|Bella
|Saucier
|"Pioneers"
|Mariah
|Coon
|"Pioneers"
|Hensleigh
|Labonte
|"Dragons"
|Player of the Year:
|Lisi
|Palmer
|Coach of the Year:
|Chris
|Ledwick
|KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Olivia
|Tinkham
|Brewer High School
|Sensia
|Ley
|Brunswick High School
|Harper
|Lilly
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Lucy
|Braby
|Leavitt
|Marissa
|Beaulieu
|Lewiston HS
|Avaya
|Desjardins
|Lewiston HS
|Sarah
|Mack
|Lewiston HS
|Katherine
|Nichols
|Winslow High School
|Sophia
|Sullivan
|Winslow High School
