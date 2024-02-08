Pioneers Win Quarterfinal 12-3 Beating Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland Red Hornets

Thanks to our super High School Hockey Special Correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap!

On Wednesday night, February 7th, the Penobscot Pioneers hosted the Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland Red Hornets in a Northern Maine quarterfinal in Brewer. After previously beating the Red Hornets 10-2 back in December, the Pios came away with a 12-3 victory to move on to the semifinals.

Penobscot opened the scoring with 4:30 elapsed from the first period. Paige Oakes of Brewer scored unassisted to make it 1-0.

With just under 5 minutes to play in the first period, Orono’s Anna Molloy doubled the lead with a goal assisted by Jordin Williams of Brewer. The goal came on the power play with 4:56 remaining in the first.

Just 13 seconds later, the score was 2-1 as Regan Saunders scored for the Red Hornets assisted by Kaylee Spugnardi with 4:43 to play in the period.

The score wouldn’t stay there for long, as the Pioneers retook the 2-goal lead with Hermon’s Delaney Carr scoring, assisted by Jordin Williams at 3:19. Just over a minute later and Williams would tack on another assist, this time with Isabelle Brideau of John Bapst scoring. Paige Oakes got the secondary assist with 2:17 to play.

After a dominant first period, Penobscot led 4-1 and outshot the Red Hornets 15-7.

After carrying over the momentum from the 1st period, the Pioneers were able to create multiple scoring opportunities, but it took over 10 minutes for them to score. Delaney Carr scored again, assisted by Brideau and Williams with 4:28 to play in the period.

Just like in the 1st period, the Hornets responded again with a goal at 3:11. The scorekeepers were kept busy though, as just over a minute later Williams would finally score, assisted by Anna Molloy.

Penobscot outshot Edward Little 38-15 through 30 minutes of play, and led 6-2.

The 3rd period saw a flurry of goals, mostly from the Pioneers. Just 28 seconds into the period Meghan Delahanty of Hampden Academy made it 7-2 assisted by Williams and Molloy. Just under a minute later Paige Oakes scored her 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Ella Davis from Old Town. Oakes would score again to complete the hat trick at 8:47, but not before the Hornets added a third goal with 9:27 to play. Oakes’ goal was assisted by Delahanty and Orono’s Sophie Hepler. With 7:49 to go Anna Molloy scored again assisted by Jordin Williams, and just 21 seconds later Hannah Marsh of Old Town scored unassisted. Finally, the 12th goal came with 3:03 remaining in the game, when Sophie Hepler scored assisted by Olivia Veves of Hampden and Hannah Marsh.

After a dominating performance, outshooting their opponents 47-17, the Pioneers will play the winner of the quarterfinal game between #3 Brunswick and #6 Lewiston in the semifinals on Saturday, February 10th.

