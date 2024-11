KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Golf Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC CLASS A GOLF ALL CONFERENCE First Name Last Name High School Chase Caron Bangor Harrison Fitzpatrick Bangor Jacoby Harvey Bangor Parker Bouchard Brewer Calvin Grass Brewer Jackson Jankowski Brewer Zach Lindquist Brewer Ben Farschon Brunswick Will Farschon Brunswick Blake Christie Camden Hills Lila Dailey Camden Hills Micah Fagonde Camden Hills Walter Field Camden Hills Garrett Hall Camden Hills Evan Kimble Camden Hills Cole Levesque Edward Little Joey Samson Edward Little Carson Veilleux Edward Little Wyatt Allen Hampden Academy Sawyer Worcester Hampden Academy Will Routhier Lewiston Greyson Dooley Messalonskee Gavin Jackson Messalonskee Liam McFadden Messalonskee Noah Cook Mt. Ararat Alexis McCormick Oxford Hills Gunner Truman Oxford Hills Eddie Goff Skowhegan Lydia Jones Skowhegan Ben Poulin Skowhegan Silas Tibbetts Skowhegan Coaches of the Year: BANGOR AREA - Chris Junkins, Bangor NORTH - Dave Martin, Skowhegan SOUTH - Nate Pushard, Edward Little League Champion: EDWARD LITTLE 2024 KVAC Class A Golf All Academic First Name Last Name High School Lindell Smiley Bangor High School Zachary Arnold Brewer High School Isaac Geaghan Brewer High School Calvin Grass Brewer High School Brody Hubbard Brewer High School Kaiden Morin Brewer High School Dylan Nadeau Brewer High School Reese Smith Brewer High School Gabe Tibbetts Brewer High School Jacob Towne Brewer High School Will Dodge Brunswick High School Conner Dufour Edward Little Blake Fitzgerald Hampden Academy Charles Haskell Hampden Academy Kaleb Prescott Hampden Academy Jordan Seavey Hampden Academy Zachary Wilson Hampden Academy Brock Rancourt Lewiston H.S. William Routhier Lewiston H.S. Andrew Theriault Lewiston H.S. Gregory Bard Messalonskee High School Donovan Hermann Messalonskee High School Parker Reynolds Messalonskee High School Gregory Wheeler Messalonskee High School Peter Dube Mt. Ararat High School Carter Norton Mt. Blue Dustin Farrington Oxford Hills Sydni Benner Skowhegan High School Tyler Clark Skowhegan High School Kaeson Hight Skowhegan High School Kaden Salsbury Skowhegan High School Silas Tibbetts Skowhegan High School

KVAC CLASS B GOLF ALL CONFERENCE First Name Last Name High School Caden Nickerson Belfast Finn Holmes Belfast Bo Gutierrez Cony Lilah Goldey Cony Jack Quinn Gardiner Austin Gould Gardiner Elizabeth Holden Lawrence Zack Hill Lawrence Jacob Frazee Lawrence Jade Haylock Leavitt Thomas Pratt Leavitt Sophie Simard Leavitt Kellen Adickes Lincoln Academy Drew Nichols Lincoln Academy Brody Day Lincoln Academy Joseph Wilcox Medomak Valley Tuck Walker Morse Caleb Harvey Morse Johnny Johnston Morse Owen Buck Nokomis Coaches of the Year: NORTH- Matt Brown, Nokomis SOUTH- Shawn Johnson, Cony League Champion: MORSE League Champion: N/A 2024 KVAC Class B Golf All Academic First Name Last Name High School Jacob Lindelof Belfast Area HS Matt Boston Cony Austin Gould Gardiner Area High School Broden Eaton-Foster Lawrence Zackary Hill Lawrence Elizabeth Holden Lawrence Ryan Lea Lawrence Haylock Jade Leavitt Area High School Simard Sophie Leavitt Area High School Kellen Adickes Lincoln Academy Kristian Schumann Medomak Valley Anders Savage Morse High School Sawyer Wright Morse High School Alexa Brann Nokomis Regional High Jadin Ireland Nokomis Regional High Dawson Townsend Nokomis Regional High Gage Chamberlain Waterville High School 2024 KVAC Class C Golf All Academic First Name Last Name High School Noley Littlefield Maine Central Institute Mason Richards Maine Central Institute Garrett Fowler Mount View High School

