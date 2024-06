KVAC Class A and B All-Conference Baseball Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference Baseball Teams on Sunday, June 9th. Congratulations to all!

2024 KVAC Class A Baseball All Conference First Team Michael Achorn Messalonskee Junior Hunter Bell Camden Hills Senior TJ Kramarz Edward Little Junior Dennis Martin Messalonskee Sophomore Noah McMahon Skowhegan Senior Collin Peckham Hampden Academy Senior Jack Schuck Bangor Senior Silas Tibbetts Skowhegan Junior Brady Truman Oxford Hills Senior Grady Vanidestine Brewer Senior Second Team Ty Bernier Messalonskee Junior Nick Binette Oxford Hills Senior Ethan Blue Lewiston Senior Garrett Card Messalonskee Senior Brendan Dunlop Skowhegan Senior Kyle Johnson Bangor Sophomore Nolan Leso Mt Blue Junior Liam Scholl Brunswick Junior Scott Sockabasin Bangor Sophomore Kaysen Wildman Hampden Academy Junior Player of the Year: Colin Peckham, Hampden Academy Coach of the Year: Jon Perry, Hampden Academy League Champion: Hampden Academy Broncos 2024 KVAC Class A Baseball All Academic First Name Last Name High School Jack Earl Bangor High School Timothy 'Jack' Schuck Bangor High School George Socolow Bangor High School Grady Vanidestine Brewer High School Hunter Bell Camden Hills Regional HS Cameron Brown Camden Hills Regional HS Caleb Butler Camden Hills Regional HS Franklin Coffey Camden Hills Regional HS Landon Geis Camden Hills Regional HS Peyton Dyer Edward Little High School Brooks Hefty Edward Little High School Kade Masselli Edward Little High School Drew Smith Edward Little High School Eli St. Laurent Edward Little High School TJ Llerena Hampden Academy Zach McLaughlin Hampden Academy Collin Peckham Hampden Academy Dylan Blue Lewiston High School Ethan Blue Lewiston High School Payson Gaudette Lewiston High School Garrett Giguere Messalonskee High School Ethan Mayo Messalonskee High School Aiden Biehl Mt. Ararat HS Warren Allen Mt. Blue High School Trent Beaudoin Mt. Blue High School Ross Campbell Oxford Hills Comp. High School Hayden Farrell Oxford Hills Comp. High School Logan Spencer Oxford Hills Comp. High School Brady Truman Oxford Hills Comp. High School Brenden Dunlap Skowhegan Noah McMahon Skowhegan

CLASS B

First Team First Name SCHOOL Noah Carpenter Leavitt Will Keach Leavitt Noah Hurd Mount View Levi Philbrook Oceanside AJ Giberson Lincoln Academy Jacob Neumayer Nokomis Lucas Houghton Lincoln Academy Parker Morin Cony Landon Foster Cony Owen Moore MCI Luke Gladu Leavitt Second Team First Name SCHOOL Porter Gahagan Medomak Jacob Frazee Lawrence Maddox Santone Lawrence Oscar Nelson Morse Dakota Harriman Mount View Gavin White Gardiner Calin Gould Morse Cole Quirion Lawrence Ethan Abbott Belfast Connor Sides Nokomis Gavin Ripley Oceanside Player of the Year Noah Carpenter- Leavitt Coach of the Year Corey Pelletier- Lawrence Conference Champion Lawrence High School 2024 Class B & C Baseball All Academic First Name Last Name High School Jaiden Philbrook Belfast Area High School Landon Foster Cony HS Simon Clark Erskine Academy Hunter Foard Erskine Academy Cameron Blodgett Lawrence High School Cameron Dostie Lawrence High School Gavin Lunt Lawrence High School Maddox Santone Lawrence High School Noah Carpenter Leavitt Area High School Luke Gladu Leavitt Area High School Will Keach Leavitt Area High School Reid Sibley Leavitt Area High School Colton Taylor Leavitt Area High School Gabe Hagar Lincoln Academy Lucas Houghton Lincoln Academy Owen Moore Maine Central Institute Sam Moody Medomak Valley Aaron Reed Medomak Valley Dakota Harriman Mount View High School Jacob Neumayer Nokomis Regional High Alexander Vashon Nokomis Regional High Bryson Maddox Oceanside High School Gaven Ripley Oceanside High School Tyler Nadeau Winslow High School William Parent Winslow High School Brady Willette Winslow High School