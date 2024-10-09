KVAC Class A Golf Qualifiers [RESULTS]

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) held their Team Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro. Here are the Team results

Brewer 329 Camden Hills 332 Bangor 335 Skowhegan 336 Edward Little 337 Messalonskee 341 Brunswick 344 Hampden Academy 355 Oxford Hills 357 Mt. Ararat 362 Lewiston 379 Mt. Blue 425

Best of luck to everyone competing in the State Championships on Friday, October 11th at Natanis

