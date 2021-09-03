Labor Day Weekend Is Filled With Maine College & HS Sports

UMaine Sports Headlines -

Delaware was favored by 8 and a half against Maine last night in the season opener at Alfond Stadium and the Blue Hens jumped out to a 17-nothing lead, but the Bears came back and took the lead before halftime with 24 unanswered points in the second quarter. But Maine didn’t score after halftime, and Delaware came out of the locker room with another 17 points to beat UMaine 34-24.

• Maine had won their last 4 home openers, and 7 of their last 8

• Delaware now 26-11 all-time against UMaine

• Joe Fagnano 24-of-41, 280 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

• UMaine 48 rushing yards on 22 carries

• Delaware 399 yards of total offense, 328 for Maine

• Maine scored on a blocked punt, recovered and returned by Montigo Moss

o Bears only 2-of-12 on third down attempts

o Maine only scored 3 points inside the red zone

o Michael Monios blocked punt, and TD Reception

Maine 0-1, goes on the road to play second ranked James Madison next week

UMaine Field Hockey looks for their first win of the season after a pair of overtime losses to start the year last weekend.

• Bears host Harvard in Orono today at 3pm

o Providence tomorrow at 2

UMaine Women’s Soccer hosts Quinnipiac Sunday at 1pm

• Maine 2-0-1 with one goal allowed in the 3 games

High School Sports Headlines –

Week 1 of high school football starts tonight, 32 games around the state, 5 cancelled because of COVID-19 cases or close contacts.

• Friday Night Football on Ticket TV is Bangor at Brewer tonight at 7pm on 929 The Ticket dot com

Husson University Headlines –

Yesterday Husson University announced their protocols for home games this season.

• Spectators will be allowed at all games at this point

• Anyone going inside for a game or event at Newman Gym or at Webber Pool are required to “properly” wear a mask

• At outdoor venues like the Winkin Complex, or Boucher Field and O’Keefe Field unvaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask, but anyone not fully vaccinated is asked to wear a mask at outside games

Eagles football opens tomorrow against UMass-Dartmouth with a 1pm game at the Winkin Complex.

• Husson picked to finish 4th by the Commonwealth Coast Conference Coaches

o UNE picked 6th in the 7 team CCC

Husson women’s soccer plays USM tomorrow, and the Men play Plymouth State Sunday.