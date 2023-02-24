Lady Howlers Punch Their Ticket to Class C North Regional Finals Beating Hodgdon 42-26 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Penobscot Valley High School Lady Howlers punched their ticket to the Class C Regional Finals Saturday night, February 25th at 7 p.m. after beating Hodgdon 42-26 on Friday afternoon, February 24th.

PVHS led 11-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-9 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 32-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

PVHS was led by Kaya Lorning with 11 points, including a 3-pointer. Ellie Austin had 10 ponts. The Lady Howlers were 9-17 from the free throw line.

Hodgdon was led by Anna Oliver with 8 points. Sadie Thompson had 6 points including 2 3-pointers. The Hawks were 8-10 from the free throw line.

Hodgdon's season comes to an end with a 18-2 record.

PVHS, now 19-1, will take on the winner of the Central-Dexter semifinal, on Saturday night, February 25th at 7 p.m. for the Northern Maine Class C Regional Championship.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hodgdon Girls 3 6 8 9 26 Penobscot Valley Girls 11 9 12 10 42

Box Score

Hodgdon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Meghan Peters 5 2 - 1 2 Sadie Thompson 6 - 2 - - Lexi Rackliff 2 1 - - - Gracie Little 1 - - 1 2 Sydney Harvey 0 - - - - Shame Gilbert 0 - - - - Aleyah Matheson 0 - - - - Marissa Dow 2 - - 2 2 Anna Oliver 8 2 - 4 4 Vickie Porter 2 1 - - - Madison Smith 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 26 6 2 8 10

PVHS

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Ellie Austin 10 4 - 2 4 Rylee Moulton 2 1 - - - Kaya Lorning 11 2 1 4 5 Lauren Veino 3 1 - 1 3 Ashlyn St.Cyr 3 1 - 1 1 Holly Loring 9 4 - 1 1 Mia Neal 0 - - - - Lila Cummings 4 2 - - 3 Ashlynn St. Cyr 0 - - - - Jessica Kondrup 0 - - - - Shay Ireland 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 15 1 9 17

Check out the photos from the game