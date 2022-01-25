Lawrence Girls Use Strong 2nd Half to Beat Brewer 61-45 [STATS]
The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team used a strong 2nd Half, outscoring Brewer 36-22 to come away with a 61-45 win at Brewer on Monday, January 25th.
Lawrence took an early 17-16 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but Brewer led 26-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led 40-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 12 points while Mariah Roberts finished with 11 points. The Witches were 13-24 from the free throw line. They had 8 3-pointers on the night. Flagg had 4 3's while Roberts had 3 2-pointes. Jordan Doak had Brewer's othr 3-pointer.
Lawrence was paced by Hope Bbouchard who had 16 point. Emily Hagerty and AJ Higgins each had 11 points while Nadia Morrison had 10 points. The Bulldogs were 10-14 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Hagerty had 3 3's, while Higgins had 2 3's. Liz Dumont and Hope Bouchard each had a 3-pointer for Lawrence.
Brewer is now 4-8 and will play at home against Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25th.
Lawrence is 10-2 and plays at Winslow on Tuesday, January 25th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lawrence Girls
|17
|8
|15
|21
|61
|Brewer Girls
|16
|10
|5
|14
|45
Box Score
Lawrence
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Amy Boyce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|AJ Higgins
|11
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Taylor Pellerin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kaylee Elkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Emily Hagerty
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|20
|Elizabeth Crommett
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Lily Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Nadia Morrison
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Liz Dumont
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Hope Bouchard
|16
|6
|5
|1
|3
|5
|34
|Bri Poulin
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|61
|22
|15
|7
|10
|14
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jordan Doak
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Trea Broussard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|1
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|1
|11
|3
|0
|3
|2
|4
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|45
|12
|4
|8
|13
|24