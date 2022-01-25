Lawrence Girls Use Strong 2nd Half to Beat Brewer 61-45 [STATS]

The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team used a strong 2nd Half, outscoring Brewer 36-22 to come away with a 61-45 win at Brewer on Monday, January 25th.

Lawrence took an early 17-16 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but Brewer led 26-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led 40-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 12 points while Mariah Roberts finished with 11 points. The Witches were 13-24 from the free throw line. They had 8 3-pointers on the night. Flagg had 4 3's while Roberts had 3 2-pointes. Jordan Doak had Brewer's othr 3-pointer.

Lawrence was paced by Hope Bbouchard who had 16 point. Emily Hagerty and AJ Higgins each had 11 points while Nadia Morrison had 10 points. The Bulldogs were 10-14 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Hagerty had 3 3's, while Higgins had 2 3's. Liz Dumont and Hope Bouchard each had a 3-pointer for Lawrence.

Brewer is now 4-8 and will play at home against Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25th.

Lawrence is 10-2 and plays at Winslow on Tuesday, January 25th.

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Girls 17 8 15 21 61 Brewer Girls 16 10 5 14 45

Lawrence

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Amy Boyce 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 AJ Higgins 11 3 1 2 3 3 3 Taylor Pellerin 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kaylee Elkins 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Emily Hagerty 11 4 1 3 0 0 20 Elizabeth Crommett 4 1 1 0 2 2 21 Lily Gray 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Nadia Morrison 10 4 4 0 2 3 23 Liz Dumont 3 1 0 1 0 1 32 Hope Bouchard 16 6 5 1 3 5 34 Bri Poulin 6 3 3 0 0 0 TOTALS 61 22 15 7 10 14

Brewer