Lawrence Girls Use Strong 2nd Half to Beat Brewer 61-45 [STATS]

Lawrence Girls Use Strong 2nd Half to Beat Brewer 61-45 [STATS]

Photo Katie Sproul

The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team used a strong 2nd Half, outscoring Brewer 36-22 to come away with a 61-45 win at Brewer on Monday, January 25th.

Photo Katie Sproul
loading...

Lawrence took an early 17-16 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but Brewer led 26-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led 40-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 12 points while Mariah Roberts finished with 11 points. The Witches were 13-24 from the free throw line. They had 8 3-pointers on the night. Flagg had 4 3's while Roberts had 3 2-pointes. Jordan Doak had Brewer's othr 3-pointer.

Lawrence was paced by Hope Bbouchard who had 16 point. Emily Hagerty and AJ Higgins each had 11 points while Nadia Morrison had 10 points. The Bulldogs were 10-14 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Hagerty had 3 3's, while Higgins had 2 3's. Liz Dumont and Hope Bouchard each had a 3-pointer for Lawrence.

Brewer is now 4-8 and will play at home against Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25th.

Lawrence is 10-2 and plays at Winslow on Tuesday, January 25th.

To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week click here

Line Score

1234T
Lawrence Girls178152161
Brewer Girls161051445

Box Score

Lawrence

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Amy Boyce000000
2AJ Higgins1131233
3Taylor Pellerin000000
4Kaylee Elkins000000
11Emily Hagerty1141300
20Elizabeth Crommett411022
21Lily Gray000000
22Nadia Morrison1044023
23Liz Dumont310101
32Hope Bouchard1665135
34Bri Poulin633000
TOTALS61221571014

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore1211000
5Jordan Doak1410112
10Trea Broussard1000004
11Brooklyn Fick0000000
12Kaylee Dore0000000
15Allie Flagg11240400
20Mariah Roberts11130324
21Lindsey Pine0000000
22Riley Umel1500056
23Jenna McQuarrie1711056
35Kelly DiCarlo1422002
TOTALS14512481324
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top