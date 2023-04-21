Lawrence Softball Improves to 2-0 Beats Oceanside 14-4

The Lawrence Bulldog's Softball Team improved to 2-0, beating the Oceanside Mariners 14-4 as freshman Ashley Shores blasted a home run and drove in 3 runs. Oceanside led 4-0 after 4 innings before Lawrence added 3 runs in the 5th, 2 in the 6th and 8 in the 7th innings.

Jazmin Johnson started in the circle for Lawrence and went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 10. Sage Reed pitched the final 3 innings holding the Mariners to just 2 hits and striking out 6. She didn't walk a batter.

Gabbie Nickerson had 2 hits, including a double, driving in 2 runs. . Johnson helped herself at the plate with 2 singles, driving in a pair of runs. Rylee Veilleux had a single and drove in 3 runs. Maylie Knox and Jade Sullivan each singled.

Aubrey Hoose had 2 hits for Oceanside, including a double. Jordan Hoose and Maddie Ripley had banged out 2 singles. Lauren Pemberton had a single.

Hayley Tufts started in the circle for Oceanside.

Lawrence 2-0 will play at Messalonskee on Monday, April 24th at 4:15 p.m.

Oceanside 1-1 will host Waterville on Tuesday, April 25th at 4 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

