Lewiston Nips Bangor 72-70 in Triple OT [STATS]

Fans will be talking about the game between Lewiston and Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium for a long time, as the Blue Devils nipped the Rams 72-70 in Triple overtime.

It was a game that saw Bangor assessed a technical foul for calling a time out with no time outs left in overtime and Lewiston assessed a technical foul when their fans ran out onto the court at the end of the overtime when a player sank what looked like a 3-pointer that would have given them the win but was called a 2-pointer.

Lewiston led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then 20-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was deadlocked 36-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and 51-51 at the end of regulation. The teams were deadlocked 61-61 at the end of the 1st overtime and 67-67 at the end of the 2nd overtime!

Bangor was led by Landon Clark who had a game high 34 points. Keegan Cyr had 11 points. The Rams were 8-19 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Cyre hd 3 3-pointers, Landon Clark 2 3-pointers and Max Clark, Brayden Caron and Ryan Howard 1 3-pointer each.

Lewiston was led by Dylon Jackson and David Omasombo who had 14 points each while Yusuf Dakane had 13 points. The Blue Devils were 14-26 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Omasombo

Bangor is now 6-8 and plays at Oxford Hills on Friday, February 4th.

Lewiston is 11-4 and plays at home against Windham on Friday, February 4th.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 OT2 OT3 T Lewiston Boys 14 6 16 15 10 6 5 72 Bangor Boys 9 10 17 15 10 6 7 74

Box Score

Lewiston

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Yusuf Dakane 13 5 5 0 3 6 2 Ali Abdullahi 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Dylon Jackson 14 6 6 0 2 4 4 Malik Foster 6 2 2 0 2 2 5 David Omasombo 14 6 4 2 0 0 11 Elijah Scales 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Bigelow 10 3 3 0 4 6 14 Cohvan Langley 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Mike Klick 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Ring Ring 11 4 4 0 3 4 24 Caed Langley 4 2 2 0 0 4 TOTALS 72 28 26 2 14 26

Bangor