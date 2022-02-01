Lewiston Nips Bangor 72-70 in Triple OT [STATS]
Fans will be talking about the game between Lewiston and Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium for a long time, as the Blue Devils nipped the Rams 72-70 in Triple overtime.
It was a game that saw Bangor assessed a technical foul for calling a time out with no time outs left in overtime and Lewiston assessed a technical foul when their fans ran out onto the court at the end of the overtime when a player sank what looked like a 3-pointer that would have given them the win but was called a 2-pointer.
Lewiston led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then 20-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was deadlocked 36-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and 51-51 at the end of regulation. The teams were deadlocked 61-61 at the end of the 1st overtime and 67-67 at the end of the 2nd overtime!
Bangor was led by Landon Clark who had a game high 34 points. Keegan Cyr had 11 points. The Rams were 8-19 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Cyre hd 3 3-pointers, Landon Clark 2 3-pointers and Max Clark, Brayden Caron and Ryan Howard 1 3-pointer each.
Lewiston was led by Dylon Jackson and David Omasombo who had 14 points each while Yusuf Dakane had 13 points. The Blue Devils were 14-26 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Omasombo
Bangor is now 6-8 and plays at Oxford Hills on Friday, February 4th.
Lewiston is 11-4 and plays at home against Windham on Friday, February 4th.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|OT2
|OT3
|T
|Lewiston Boys
|14
|6
|16
|15
|10
|6
|5
|72
|Bangor Boys
|9
|10
|17
|15
|10
|6
|7
|74
Box Score
Lewiston
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Yusuf Dakane
|13
|5
|5
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Ali Abdullahi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dylon Jackson
|14
|6
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Malik Foster
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|David Omasombo
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11
|Elijah Scales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Bigelow
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|6
|14
|Cohvan Langley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mike Klick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Ring Ring
|11
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|24
|Caed Langley
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|TOTALS
|72
|28
|26
|2
|14
|26
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Ben Caron
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|10
|Wyatt Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Landon Clark
|34
|14
|12
|2
|4
|9
|13
|Max Clark
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|Ryan Howard
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|20
|Luke Missbrenner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Colton Emerson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Brayden Caron
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Cabryn Streams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|30
|Kadin Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Scott Fahey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Connor Boone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jackson Varenkamp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Jackson Vorenkamp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Seth Mikalic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|70
|27
|19
|8
|8
|19