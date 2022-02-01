Lewiston Nips Bangor 72-70 in Triple OT [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

Fans will be talking about the game between Lewiston and Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium for a long time, as the Blue Devils nipped the Rams 72-70 in Triple overtime.

It was a game that saw Bangor assessed a technical foul for calling a time out with no time outs left in overtime and Lewiston assessed a technical foul when their fans ran out onto the court at the end of the overtime when a player sank what looked like a 3-pointer that would have given them the win but was called a 2-pointer.

Lewiston led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then 20-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was deadlocked 36-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and 51-51 at the end of regulation. The teams were deadlocked 61-61 at the end of the 1st overtime and 67-67 at the end of the 2nd overtime!

Bangor was led by Landon Clark who had a game high 34 points. Keegan Cyr had 11 points. The Rams were 8-19 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Cyre hd 3 3-pointers, Landon Clark 2 3-pointers and Max Clark, Brayden Caron and Ryan Howard 1 3-pointer each.

Lewiston was led by Dylon Jackson and David Omasombo who had 14 points each while Yusuf Dakane had 13 points. The Blue Devils were 14-26 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Omasombo

Bangor is now 6-8 and plays at Oxford Hills on Friday, February 4th.

Lewiston is 11-4 and plays at home against Windham on Friday, February 4th.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1234OT1OT2OT3T
Lewiston Boys1461615106572
Bangor Boys9101715106774

Box Score

Lewiston

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Yusuf Dakane1355036
2Ali Abdullahi000000
3Dylon Jackson1466024
4Malik Foster622022
5David Omasombo1464200
11Elijah Scales000000
13 Bigelow1033046
14Cohvan Langley000000
15Mike Klick000000
23Ring Ring1144034
24Caed Langley422004
TOTALS72282621426

Bangor

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Ben Caron211000
2Keegan Cyr1141300
10Wyatt Stevens000000
11Landon Clark341412249
13Max Clark521102
15Ryan Howard832114
20Luke Missbrenner000000
22Colton Emerson211000
23Brayden Caron521100
24Cabryn Streams300034
30Kadin Thomas000000
33Scott Fahey000000
44Connor Boone000000
44Jackson Varenkamp000000
50Jackson Vorenkamp000000
55Seth Mikalic000000
TOTALS7027198819

 

