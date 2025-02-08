Lisbon Wins Class C State Cheering Championships Bucksport 2nd [RESULTS]

Lisbon Wins Class C State Cheering Championships Bucksport 2nd [RESULTS]

Thinkstock

Congratulations to Lisbon who won the Class C State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday February 8th.

Here are the Results

  1. Lisbon
  2. Bucksport
  3. Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian
  4. Dexter
  5. Central
  6. Orono
  7. Mattanawcook Academy
  8. Central Aroostook
  9. Mountain Valley
  10. Calais
  11. Sacopee Valley
  12. Bangor/Penobscot Christian
  13. Woodland
  14. Monmouth Academy
  15. Foxcroft Academy
  16. Penobscot Valley
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024

The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket