Lisbon Wins Class C State Cheering Championships Bucksport 2nd [RESULTS]
Congratulations to Lisbon who won the Class C State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday February 8th.
Here are the Results
- Lisbon
- Bucksport
- Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian
- Dexter
- Central
- Orono
- Mattanawcook Academy
- Central Aroostook
- Mountain Valley
- Calais
- Sacopee Valley
- Bangor/Penobscot Christian
- Woodland
- Monmouth Academy
- Foxcroft Academy
- Penobscot Valley
