Lisbon Wins Class C State Cheering Championships Bucksport 2nd [RESULTS]

Congratulations to Lisbon who won the Class C State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday February 8th.

Here are the Results

Lisbon Bucksport Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Dexter Central Orono Mattanawcook Academy Central Aroostook Mountain Valley Calais Sacopee Valley Bangor/Penobscot Christian Woodland Monmouth Academy Foxcroft Academy Penobscot Valley

