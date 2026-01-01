Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores &#8211; December 31

Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, December 31st!

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores!

Happy New Year to you! I hope you have a Happy and Healthy 2026!

Girl's Basketball

  • Hampden Academy 56 Brunswick 31
  • Katahdin 66 Washburn 15
  • Southern Aroostook 62 Fort Fairfield 33
  • Valley 50 Monmouth Academy 29

Boy's Basketball

  • Brunswick 64 Lewiston 53
  • Monmouth Academy 64 Valley 39
  • Spruce Mountain 37 Maranacook 34
  • Washburn 73 Katahdin 55

Girl's Hockey

  • No games reported

Boy's Hockey

  • Edward Little 9 IceCats 2
  • Scarborough 3 Blue Devils 3
