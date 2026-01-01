Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, December 31st!

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores!

Happy New Year to you! I hope you have a Happy and Healthy 2026!

Girl's Basketball

Hampden Academy 56 Brunswick 31

Katahdin 66 Washburn 15

Southern Aroostook 62 Fort Fairfield 33

Valley 50 Monmouth Academy 29

Boy's Basketball

Brunswick 64 Lewiston 53

Monmouth Academy 64 Valley 39

Spruce Mountain 37 Maranacook 34

Washburn 73 Katahdin 55

Girl's Hockey

No games reported

Boy's Hockey

Edward Little 9 IceCats 2

Scarborough 3 Blue Devils 3

