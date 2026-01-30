Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Thursday January 29

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 29th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Buckfield 69 Wiscasset 24

Ellsworth 49 John Bapst 33

Forest Hills 51 Temple Academy 39

GSA 42 Deer Isle-Stonington 14

Gray-New Gloucester 47 Yarmouth 22

Lake Region 46 Fryeburg Academy 37

Machias 83 Fort Kent 26

Maranacook 51 Hall-Dale 34

Mattanawcook Academy 43 Dexter 32

Mount Ararat 54 Hampden Academy 37

Oak Hill 44 Dirigo 40

Penobscot Valley 76 Schenck 21

Pine Tree Academy 35 NYA 34

Poland 36 Cape Elizabeth 31

Sacopee Valley 45 Telstar 24

Sanford 54 Portland 18

Boys Basketball

Brewer 52 Old Town 40

Caribou 89 Houlton 31

Cony 98 Erskine Academy 64

Ellsworth 76 John Bapst 45

Forest Hills 66 Temple Academy 44

Fort Kent 67 Machias 61

GSA 71 Deer-Isle Stonington 14

Greely 41 Freeport 40

Hampden Academy 64 Mt. Ararat 48

Lake Region 74 Fryeburg Academy 29

Mattanawcook Academy 65 Penobscot Valley 59

NYA 54 Pine Tree Academy 45

Orono 67 Central 46

Poland 58 Cape Elizabeth 43

Sacopee Valley 53 Telstar 35

Sumner 81 Bucksport 55

Washington Academy 49 Calais 39

Wiscasset 67 Buckfield 64

Woodland 52 Shead 44

Yarmouth 74 Gray-New Gloucester 58

Girls Hockey

Black Tigers 3 Portland Coop 2

Cheverus Coop 1 Penobscot Pioneers 0

Falmouth/Scarborough 1 Yarmouth/Freeport 1

Red Hornets 7 Brunswick 1

Boys Hockey

John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 7 Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom 3

Thornton Academy 5 Scarborough 1

Get our free mobile app