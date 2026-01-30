Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Thursday January 29
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 29th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Buckfield 69 Wiscasset 24
- Ellsworth 49 John Bapst 33
- Forest Hills 51 Temple Academy 39
- GSA 42 Deer Isle-Stonington 14
- Gray-New Gloucester 47 Yarmouth 22
- Lake Region 46 Fryeburg Academy 37
- Machias 83 Fort Kent 26
- Maranacook 51 Hall-Dale 34
- Mattanawcook Academy 43 Dexter 32
- Mount Ararat 54 Hampden Academy 37
- Oak Hill 44 Dirigo 40
- Penobscot Valley 76 Schenck 21
- Pine Tree Academy 35 NYA 34
- Poland 36 Cape Elizabeth 31
- Sacopee Valley 45 Telstar 24
- Sanford 54 Portland 18
Boys Basketball
- Brewer 52 Old Town 40
- Caribou 89 Houlton 31
- Cony 98 Erskine Academy 64
- Ellsworth 76 John Bapst 45
- Forest Hills 66 Temple Academy 44
- Fort Kent 67 Machias 61
- GSA 71 Deer-Isle Stonington 14
- Greely 41 Freeport 40
- Hampden Academy 64 Mt. Ararat 48
- Lake Region 74 Fryeburg Academy 29
- Mattanawcook Academy 65 Penobscot Valley 59
- NYA 54 Pine Tree Academy 45
- Orono 67 Central 46
- Poland 58 Cape Elizabeth 43
- Sacopee Valley 53 Telstar 35
- Sumner 81 Bucksport 55
- Washington Academy 49 Calais 39
- Wiscasset 67 Buckfield 64
- Woodland 52 Shead 44
- Yarmouth 74 Gray-New Gloucester 58
Girls Hockey
- Black Tigers 3 Portland Coop 2
- Cheverus Coop 1 Penobscot Pioneers 0
- Falmouth/Scarborough 1 Yarmouth/Freeport 1
- Red Hornets 7 Brunswick 1
Boys Hockey
- John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 7 Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom 3
- Thornton Academy 5 Scarborough 1
