Here are the High School Field Hockey and Girls and Boys Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 8th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Boothbay 10 Telstar 0

Cape Elizabeth 7 Lake Region 2

Dexter 14 Central 0

Foxcroft Academy 6 PCHS 0

Hall-Dale 3 Dirigo 1

Hampden Academy 7 Bangor 2

John Bapst 7 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Lincoln Academy 10 Oceanside 1

Lisbon 2 Mountain Valley 1

Messalonskee 7 Oxford Hills 0

Mount Ararat 1 Lewiston 0

Old Town 6 Hermon 0

Traip Academy 5 Wells 1

Waynflete 2 Sacopee Valley 1

Yarmouth 4 Greely 0

York 2 Poland 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 15 Calais 0

Buckfield 3 Madison 1

Deer Isle-Stonington 5 Narraguagus 2

Easton 3 Southern Aroostook 0

Hampden Academy 1 Brewer 0

Maranacook 4 Oak Hill 0

Massabesic 3 Biddeford 0

Mountain Valley 3 Wiscasset 2

Temple Academy 1 Telstar 0

Vinalhaven 2 Valley 1

Washington Academy 4 GSA 3

Boys Soccer

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Lee Academy 1

Narraguagus 3 Jonesport-Beals 2

Penobscot Valley 3 Woodland 1

Schenck 8 Machias 0

Telstar 3 Temple Academy 0

Valley 8 Vinalhave 0

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.