Look Who’s The Top Hitter In NL [VIDEO]

Recognize the player who is leading the National League in hitting? It's none other than the Maine kid, Ryan Flaherty, from the Atlanta Braves.

Flaherty is the son of USM baseball coach Ed Flaherty and played high school baseball for Deering before playing college ball at Vanderbilt. Flaherty was a utility player for the Orioles for six seasons.

Heading into weekend play, Flaherty is hitting .352 (1 HR, 7 RBI, .935 OPS) and playing third base for the surprising Braves (11-7, 2nd place NL East). He is tied for the batting average lead with teammate Dansby Swanson and LA's Yasmani Grandal.

National League Batting Average Leaders Thru 4/19/18

What does Flaherty get for all of his success? Well, Atlanta's third baseman of the future, Johan Camargo, was activated off the disabled list this week. And, the Braves just signed former Blue Jays Jose Bautista and want him to play third base.

Looks like Flaherty is the 'Rodney Dangerfield' of Braves. No respect!