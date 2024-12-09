LTC Football End of Year Awards

The LTC (Little Ten Conference) held their Annual End of Year Banquet on Sunday night, December 8th at Jeff's Catering.

Here were the end of year award recipients. Congratulations to all.

2024 LTC Runner - Up. Houlton Shires

2024 LTC Champions - Stearns Minutemen

EMBFO LTC Sportsmanship award - Stearns Minutemen

Silvernail Scholarship Recipient - Sal Wise Orono High School

Dale Curry LTC Coach of the Year - Cody Herring Stearns High School

Toogie McKay LTC Offensive Linemen on the Year - Brady Brooker Stearns High School

Bob Carmichael LTC Defensive Lineman of the Year - David McGreevy Stearns High School

Arthur Greenlaw LTC Player of the Year - Isaiah Ervin Houlton High School.

