LTC Football End of Year Awards
The LTC (Little Ten Conference) held their Annual End of Year Banquet on Sunday night, December 8th at Jeff's Catering.
Here were the end of year award recipients. Congratulations to all.
2024 LTC Runner - Up. Houlton Shires
2024 LTC Champions - Stearns Minutemen
EMBFO LTC Sportsmanship award - Stearns Minutemen
Silvernail Scholarship Recipient - Sal Wise Orono High School
Dale Curry LTC Coach of the Year - Cody Herring Stearns High School
Toogie McKay LTC Offensive Linemen on the Year - Brady Brooker Stearns High School
Bob Carmichael LTC Defensive Lineman of the Year - David McGreevy Stearns High School
Arthur Greenlaw LTC Player of the Year - Isaiah Ervin Houlton High School.
