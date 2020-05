The Downeast Region got the Round of 32 underway in Town of the Year on Tuesday. Last year's surprise town - Jonesport - matched up against one of the surprises of this year's competition, Lubec.

Carol Dennison, Chair of the Select Board in Lubec, joined The Drive to tell us about her community:

Fresh off a Rd. of 64 victory, Buddy Mills from Jonesport returned to our airwaves to rally his town: