Machias Nips Jonesport-Beals 3-2

The Machias Bulldogs opened the season with a win, nipping Jonesport-Beals 3-2 on Friday, April 21.

Jaida Case picked up the win for Machias, pitching a complete game, allowing 6 hits and striking out 17. She walked 1.

Machias banged out 10 hits in the game. Case helped herself at the plate hitting 2 singles out of the lead-off spot and scoring a run. Maleah Rhodes was 2-4 with a double and Jaydin Anderson was 2-3. The 1-2-3 batters, Case, Rhodes and Anderson were a combined 6-11 at the plate.

Skyler Tinker had 2 hits with a double, Maggie Allen, and Chloe Savage had a single.

Machias is now 1-0. They next play at Woodland.

Jonesport-Beals, now 0-1 next plays at Woodland as well.

