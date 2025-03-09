Maine 2-Hits Bucknell for 2nd Win In-a-Row 4-1

The Maine Black Bears 2-hit Bucknell taking a perfect game into the 8th inning, and won their 2nd game-in-a-row, beating the Bisons 4-1 on Saturday.

Caleb Leys started for Maine and went 6.0 innings, striking out 9. Giannia Gambardella came on in the 7th inning and allowed 2 hits and 1 run, a homer, striking out 3 and walking 1. He picked up the win and is now 1-0 on the season. Sebastian Holt closed out the game, pitching the 9th, striking out 1, for his 2nd save.

Maine's hitters rapped out 8 hits. Chris Bear, Drew Reynolds, Brody Rasmussen, Dean O'Neil, Zach Martin, Payton Whitehead, Will Burns and Myles Sargent all singled.

Maine is now 4-8 while Bucknell is 5-6. Maine will go for the series sweep on Sunday, March 9th when they take on the Bisons at 12 noon.

Maine is scheduled to play at Iona University on Wednesday March 12th.

The Black Bears 1st America East series is March 21-23 at Binghamton. They play their 1st home games on Tuesday, March 25th at 4 p.m. against Thomas and then Wednesday, March 26th against Husson.