Maine and BC Skate to 2-2 Tie

The UMaine Black Bears skated to a 2-2 tie with the BC Eagles and won the shootout 2-1 in Massachusetts on Friday, November 19th. BC was ranked 19th in the nation

Maine played without leading scorer Grant Hebert who was suspended by Hockey East for 1 game after the game on Thursday night for a contact to the head penalty. The penalty was assessed after officials viewed video from Thursday night's loss.

Maine again trailed early, allowing a goal to Jack St. Ivany with just 1:20 gone in the game. St. Ivany was assisted by Marc McLaughlin and Patrick Giles.

The Eagles led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

Lynden Breen tied the game for the Black Bears with 11:45 gone in the 2nd Perid. Breen's goal was assisted by Dawson Bruneski.

The Black Bears took a 2-1 lead with 3:41 gone in the 3rd Period. Donavan Villeneuve-Houle lit the lamp for Maine, assisted by Breen and Jakub Sirota.

But BC tied the game with 8:21 left in the 3rd Period, on a goal by Patrick Giles, assisted by Eamon Powell and Aidan Hreschuk.

After a 5 minute scoreless overtime, the 2 teams went to a shootout.

It went as follows

Maine - Brad Morrisey scored 1-0 Maine

BC - Eamon Powell scored 1-1

Maine - Lynden Breen missed 1-1

BC - Casey Carreau missed 1-1

Maine - Donovan Villeneuve-Houle scored 2-1 Maine

BC - Jack McBain missed 2-1 Maine

Maine was 0-1 on the power play while BC was 0-1 as well.

Victor Ostman was in net for Maine and had 29 saves. Eric Dop was in goal for BC and had 29 saves

Maine is now 1-9-2 overall and 1-6-1 in Hockey East. BC is 7-5-2 overall and 5-3-1 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears are back in action on Saturday, November 27th when they play host to UMass Lowell at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The puck drops at 5 p.m.