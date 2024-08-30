Maine and Merrimack Play to 0-0 Tie
The Maine Black Bears and the Merrimack Warriors played to a 0-0 scoreless draw on Thursday night, August 29th at the University of Maine.
Maine controlled the majority of the play, outshooting Merrimack 25-6 and led in the shots on goal 13-5.
Jessica Kasacek was in goal for the Black Bears and ended the night with 5 saves.
It's the 1st time Maine has been held scoreless this season, and is the team's 3rd shutout of the season out of 4 games.
Maine is now 2-0-2 on the season. The Black Bears will travel to New Jersey to play Rutgers on Sunday, September 1st at 1 p.m. They return home to host Stonehill on Sunday, September 8th at 12 noon.
