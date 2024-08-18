Maine and Syracuse Play to 1-1 Tie

The Maine Black Bears and Syracuse battled to a 1-1 tie in Syracuse on Sunday afternoon, August 18th.

Maine scored 1st, just 1:07 into the contest. Lara Kirkby scored her 2nd goal in as many games, assisted by Abby Kraermer and Kayla Kraemer.

Maine led 1-0 at the Half, and through most of the 2nd Half. But Syracuse equalized on a goal by Iba Oching, her 1st of the year. with 20:11 left to play in the 2nd Half.

Maine outshot Syracuse 15-10 and had 5 shots on goal compared to Syracuse's 2.

Jessica Kasacek was in goal for the Black Bears, and had 1 save in the game and is now 1-0-1 on the season, starting for the 2nd straight game.

Abby Kraemer has 3 assists in 2 games and Kayla Kraermer has 2 assists in 2 games.

The Black Bears and Syracuse are now both 1-0-1 on the young season.

Maine is on the road next Sunday, playing at Rhode Island on Sunday, August 25th at 1 p.m. The Black Bears will play their 1st home game on Thursday, August 29th when they host Merrimack at 6 p.m.