Maine Baseball and Softball Regional Finals Set

The Maine State Baseball and Softball Regional Finals will be played at various neutral sites throughout the State of Maine today, Tuesday, June 11th.

Best of luck to everyone playing! Here's the schedule

Baseball

Class A South #1 Scarborough vs. #2 Falmouth at USM 3 p.m.

Class A North #2 Messalonskee vs. #4 Bangor at Morton Field (Augusta) 5 p.m.

Class B South #1 Greely vs #2 Yarmouth at St. Joseph's (Standish) 3 p.m.

Class B North #1 Ellsworth vs. #6 Caribou at Mansfield Stadium (Bangor) 3:30 p.m

Class C South #1 Monmouth vs. #2 Sacopee Valley at USM 6:30 p.m.

Class C North #2 Washington Academy v. #4 Bucksport at UMaine 7 p.m.

Class D South #1 St. Dominics vs. #2 Richmond at St. Joseph's (Standish) 6:30 p.m.

Class D North #2 Stearns vs. #4 Woodland at Mansfield Stadium (Bangor) 7 p.m.

Softball

Class A South #1 Windham vs. #2 Cheverus at USM 7 pm.

Class A North #1 Skowhegan vs. #2 Oxford Hills at Central Maine Community College 6:30 p.m.

Class B South #1 York vs. #3 Freeport at St. Joseph's (Standish) 7 p.m.

Class B North #1 Nokomis vs. #2 Old Town at Brewer High School 7 p.m.

Class C South #1 Hall-Dale vs. #3 Spruce Mountain at USM 3:30 p.m.

Class C North #1 Bucksport vs. #6 Mattanawcook Academy at UMaine 4:30 p.m.

Class D South #1 NYA vs. #2 Buckfield at St. Joseph's (Standish) 3:30 p.m.

Class D North #1 Penobscot Valley vs #6 Woodland at Brewer 3:30 p.m.

If you are going to the game, you will need to purchase your tickets in advance. They may be purchased HERE. You can view today's Championship Program HERE. For those not able to attend in person, you can view the live-stream on NFHS, (subscription required)