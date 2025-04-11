Maine Baseball Beats Albany 3-2 to Open 3-Game Weekend Series

The Maine Baseball Team beat Albany on the road 3-2 Friday afternoon to open the 3-game weekend series.

Maine outhit Albany 12-9.

Maine scored a run in the top of the 1st inning, when Drew Reynolds' sacrifice fly scored Brody Rasmussn.

In the top of the 3rd inning Maine scored another run. Brody Rasmussen tripled with 1 out and then came in to score on Dea O'Neill's single.

Maine scored their final run in the top of the 6th inning. Drew Reynolds doubled to right field to start the inning. With 1 out, Evan Menzel doubled, scoring Reynolds.

Evan Menzel ended the day 3-4 with a pair of doubles and a RBI. Brody Rasmussen was 3-4, scoring 2 runs. Dean O'Neill was 2-4 with a RBI. Drew Reynolds and Myles Sargent each had a double. Chris Bear and Payton Whitehead each has a single.

Colin Fitzgerald picked up the win for the Black Bears. He's now 5-3 on the season. He allowed 7 hits and 2 runs, striking out 7 and walking 5. Sebastian Holt picked up his 7th save of the season, pitching the final 2 innings, allowing just 2 hits and walking 1.

Maine is now 11-20 while Albany is 10-18. The 2 teams will meet on Saturday. The 2 teams will play on Saturday, April 12th at 1 p.m. and then finish the series on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Weather permitting the game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.