Maine Baseball Beats Binghamton 5-2 in America East Opener

The Maine Black Bears Baseball Team beat Binghamton 5-2 on Friday afternoon March 21st, in their America East Conference opener, in Binghamton.

In the 1st inning Dean O'Neill drove in Brody Raasmussen with a sacrifice fly to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 2nd inning Myles Sargent singled to right-center, driving in Aidan Bardi and Evan Menzel to make it 3-0.

In the 3rd inning O'Neill homered to right. It was his 4th homer of the season, and it gave Maine a 4-0 lead at the time.

In the 6th inning, with Mine up 4-2, they scored an insurance run, when Bardi grounded out to first base, scoring Quinn Murphy.

Maine was outhit on the day 8-7.

Dean O'Neill ended the day 2-4 with 2 runs batted in, with the homer and double. Chris Bear had a double. Brody Rasmussen, Payton Whitehead, Evan Menzel and Myles Sargent each singled.

On the mound Colin Fitzgerald picked up the win for Maine. He went 7.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2. His record is now 3-2.Tommy Martin pitched a scoreless 8th inning, striking out 2 and allowing a hit. Sebastian Holt picked up his 3rd save of the season, striking out the side in the 9th inning, and allowing a hit and walking a batter.

Maine is now 5-15 overall and 1-0 in America East. Binghamton is 9-10 overall and 0-1 in America East. The 2 teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 22nd with games at noon and 3 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.

Maine will play 2 games at Mahaney Diamond this week, with games against Thomas College and Husson University on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 25th and 26th at 4 p.m.