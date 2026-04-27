The Maine Baseball Team routed UMBC 11-1 on Sunday, April 26th winning the rubber game of the 3-game series.

Maine wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Vaun Larisa improved his record to 2-3 pitching 7.0 innings of 4-hit baseball. He allowed 1 run and struck out 5 and didn't walk anyone. Tommy Martin pitched the 8th inning, walking 3 and striking out 1.

JuJu Stevens was 2-4,and had a double. He drove in 3 runs. Stevens improved his team-leading batting average to .329

Troy Carpenter was 1-4 and drove in a run. He leads the Black Bears with 39 runs batted in this season.

Albert De La Rosa was 2-3 with 2 runs. Chris Bears was 2-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs.

Nic Pepe and Brodu Rasmussen each had a single.

Pepe, Bear and Quinn Murphy each had a single.

The Black Bears took advantage of 9 walks and 3 players were hit-by-pitchers in the game.

Maine improves to 14-25 while UMBC slips to 20-18.

Maine has a busy week with a game at home against Bowdoin on Tuesday, April 28th at 4 p.m. They will play at Hadlock Field in Portland on Wednesday, against Northeastern at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m. and then open a 3-game series against Binghamton, the America East leader, starting on Friday, May 1st.

America East Standings

Binghamton 12-3

Maine 9-6

Bryant 10-8

UMBC 8-7

UAlbany 7-8

Umass-Lowell 6-12

NJIT 5-13