The Maine Baseball Team fell to Northeastern 5-1 at Hadlock Field in Portland on Wednesday, April 29th.

Northeastern scored 3 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and added 2 runs in the top of the 5th. Maine scored their lone run in the bottom of the 9th inning. Troy Carpenter started the inning with a double and was moved over to 3rd on an infield out, and scored on Hunter St. Denis' single to left field.

St. Denis had a pair of singles for Maine. Nic Pepe, Juju Stevens and Brody Rasmussen each singled.

The Black Bears used 6 pitchers in the non-conference matchup. Thomas Stabley started and took the loss and is 0-4. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1. Erik Swenson pitched the 4th and 5th innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 3 and striking out 4. Owen Wheeler pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2 and walking 1. Brennan Rumpf pitched a scoreless 7th inning, striking out 1. Pierce Friedman pitched the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2 and walking 1. Sebastian Holt pitched the 9th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Northeastern is now 26-17 while Maine is 15-26.

Maine opens a 3-game series with Binghamton May 1-3 in New York The Black Bears are 2nd in America East, while Binghamton is 1st.

America East Standings

Binghamton 12-3

Maine 9-6

Bryant 10-8

UMBC 8-7

UAlbany 7-8

UMass Lowell 6-12

NJIT 5-13