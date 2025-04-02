Maine Baseball Beats Merrimack 7-5 on Wednesday

The Maine Baseball Team beat Merrimack 7-5 in Andover on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The Black Bears outhit Merrimack 13-7

Zach Martin the right fielder hit a pair of homeruns, his 3rd and 4th of the season. He hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning and then a 2-run homer in the 4th inning. He ended the day 3-3 with 3 runs batted in.

Drew Reynolds the 1st basemen had 3 doubles, going 3-4 with a run batted in. He now has 6 doubles on the season and is batting .265

Myles Sargent the American East Player of the Week was 2-4 with a double and run batted in He leads the team with a .311 batting average.

Damon Gaither the designated hitter was 2-3. Eric Wainwright the catcher was 2-3 , with a double and with a run batted in. Quinn Murphy was 1-5 with a double and run batted in.

On the mound, Jack Donlin started for Maine and went 3.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 4. Dylan Shaffer picked up the win and is now 1-2 on the season. He pitched 1.0 inning allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 2. Brennan Rumpf pitched a hitless inning walking 1. Pierce Friedman struck out 1, and didn't allow a hit in 1 inning. Owen Wheeler pitched an inning allowing 2 hits and striking out 1. Tommy Martin pitched the 8th inning striking out 1. Sebastian Holt pitched the 9th inning picking up his 5th save of the season, allowing 1 hit and 1 run

Merrimack is 9-19-1 overall. Maine improves to 8-19. The Black Bears will play their first America East games at Mahaney Diamond this weekend when they host UMass Lowell for a 3-game series with the 1st game on Friday, April 4th at 3 p.m.

