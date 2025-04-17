Maine Baseball Beats UMaine-Farmington 17-1 Wednesday

The Maine Black Bears beat the UMaine-Farmington Beavers 17-1 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono on Wednesday, April 16th.

The Black Bears outhit UMaine Farmington 13-3.

Payton Whitehead hit his 5th homer of the season, a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning. He finished the game 1-2, driving in 3 runs, walking once.

Quinn Murphy was 3-4 with a triple, driving in 2 runs.

Drew Reynolds was 2-5 with a double, driving in 3 runs.

Evan Menzel and Damon Gaither each had 2 hits for Maine. Myles Sargent, Aidan Bardi, and Caleb Vacchiano each had a single.

For UMaine Farmington Tyler Rosa, Colby Lewis and Camden Cook each singled.

Vaun Larisa started for Maine and went 2.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 4, walking 1. Pierce Friedman picked up the win, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings. He's now 1-0 after striking out 3 and not walking a batter. Jason Libby pitched an inning striking out 2 and Jack Donlin pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit, while striking out 4. Maine's pitchers only walked 1 batter while recording 13 strikeouts.

UMaine Farmington is now 5-15 while Maine improves to 14-20.

The Black Bears have won 6 games in-a-row. They host UMBC for 3 games April 18th 19th and 20th. Friday's game with the Terriers will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 2:30 with the 1st pitch at 3 p.m.

Get our free mobile app