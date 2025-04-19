Maine Baseball Beats UMBC 9-1 Saturday

After losing to the UMBC Terriers 16-12 on Friday, the Maine Black Bears rallied to beat the Terriers 9-1 on Saturday afternoon at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Maine out hit UMBC 15-6

Damon Gaither, the designated hitter hit 2 home runs, going 2-4 and driving in 5 runs.

Brody Rasmussen hit in 6th homer of the season and finished 1-4.

Dean O'Neill was 1-4 with a double and is hitting .311, 2nd on the team.

Evan Menzel had a double and was 2-4.

Quinn Murphy was 1-1 with a double.

Peyton Whitehead was 2-4. Myles Sargent was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Sargent leads the team with a .355 batting average and with 34 runs batted in.

Caleb Leys picked up the win, and is 4-1 on the season. He went 7.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 9 and walked 3. Sebastian Holt finished the game, pitching the final 2.0 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Maine is now 15-21 while UMBC is 15-7. Maine is on top of the America East Standings with a 9-5 record. UMBC is 7-7. The 2 teams will meet for the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday, April 20th at 12 noon.