The Maine Baseball Team fell to Binghamton 9-4 at Mahaney Diamon at UMaine on Friday afternoon, May 9th.

The game was tied 4-4 at the end of the 7th inning before Binghamton scored 2 runs in the 8th inning and 3 runs in the 9th to pull away from the Black Bears.

Colin Fitzgerald started on the mound for Maine. He went 6.2 innings allowing hits and 4 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1. Jack Donlin came in and closed out the 7th inning, retiring the lone batter he faced. Pierce Friedman pitched the 8th inning, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1, taking the loss and is now 1-1. Alex Primeau started the 9th inning but didn't retire a batter allowing 2 hits and was charged with 2 runs. Brennan Rumpf retired 2 batters in the 9th inning but not before allowing 3 hits. He was charged with 1 run. Luc Lavigueur finally retired the last batter.

At the plate Chris Bear hit his 3rd homer of the season. He was 2-4. Brody Rasmusson was 2-3. Drew Reynolds hit his team-leading 4th triple of the season, driving in a run. Damon Gaither, the designated hitter was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Myles Sargent and Aidan Bardi each singled.

Binghamton stroked 3 home runs.

Maine is now 19-26 overall and in 2nd place in America East. Binghamton is now 22-21 and 12-10 in America East and tied for 3rd place with NJIT in American East with a record of 10-9

The 2 teams will play the middle game of their 3-game series on Saturday night. The game was moved to a 7 p.m. start because of the forecast of heavy rain during the day.

