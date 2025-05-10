Maine Baseball Falls to Binghamton 9-4

Maine Baseball Falls to Binghamton 9-4

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Baseball Team fell to Binghamton 9-4 at Mahaney Diamon at UMaine on Friday afternoon, May 9th.

The game was tied 4-4 at the end of the 7th inning before Binghamton scored 2 runs in the 8th inning and 3 runs in the 9th to pull away from the Black Bears.

Colin Fitzgerald started on the mound for Maine. He went 6.2 innings allowing  hits and 4 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1. Jack Donlin came in and closed out the 7th inning, retiring the lone batter he faced. Pierce Friedman pitched the 8th inning, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1, taking the loss and is now 1-1. Alex Primeau started the 9th inning but didn't retire a batter allowing 2 hits and was charged with 2 runs. Brennan Rumpf retired 2 batters in the 9th inning but not before allowing 3 hits. He was charged with 1 run. Luc Lavigueur finally retired the last batter.

At the plate Chris Bear hit his 3rd homer of the season. He was 2-4. Brody Rasmusson was 2-3. Drew Reynolds hit his team-leading 4th triple of the season, driving in a run. Damon Gaither, the designated hitter was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Myles Sargent and Aidan Bardi each singled.

Binghamton stroked 3 home runs.

Maine is now 19-26 overall and in 2nd place in America East. Binghamton is now 22-21 and 12-10 in America East and tied for 3rd place with NJIT in American East with a record of 10-9

The 2 teams will play the middle game of their 3-game series on Saturday night. The game was moved to a 7 p.m. start because of the forecast of heavy rain during the day.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are just some of the most magical places in Maine

You don't need to break the bank or risk life and limb to feel like you're in another world. Just head to Maine and explore these surprisingly magical spots. Tap or click the photo for more information.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Articles, Maine Baseball

More From 92.9 The Ticket