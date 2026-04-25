The Maine Black Bears beat the UMBC Retrievers 8-5 on Saturday afternoon, April 25th at Mahaney Diamond on the UMaine campus.

Maine outhit UMBC 14-9.

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

Gianni Gambardella picked up the win for the Black Bears, improving his record to 5-4. He went 6.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Brennan Rumpf pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 run, striking out 4, and walking 2. Seabstian Holt picked earned his 5th save of the season, retiring the final 2 batters of the game, 1 via strikeout .

JuJu Stevens was 2-5 with a solo home run, his 11th of the season, in the 8th inning.

Brody Rasmussen was 4-3 with a double, and drove in 3 runs. Chris Bear was 2-4. Hunter St Denis had a double. Nic Pepe, Jack Quigley and Shane Andrus each had a single.

Maine had 4 stolen bases, with Troy Carpenter, Rasmussen, Quigley and Bear each swiping a bag.

Maine is now 13-25 overall and UMBC is 20-17. The 2 teams are set to play the final game of the 3-game series at UMaine on Sunday, April 26th at 12 noon.