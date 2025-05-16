Maine Baseball Falls to UConn 13-4

The Maine Baseball Team fell to UConn 13-4 on Thursday night, May 15th in Storrs, Connecticut, as UConn raced out to a 8-0 lead, scoring 5 runs in the 1st inning and 3 runs in the 2nd inning.

Evan Menzel, Maine's 3rd baseman was 2-4 with a double, and his 4th home run of the season, driving in 2 runs.

Chris Bear, Aidan Bardi and Myles Sargent each had a hit for Maine, with Bardi driving in a run.

On the mound, Maine used 6 pitchers. Vaun Larisa started taking the loss as he lasted 1.1 innings and gave up 8 runs and 4 hits He struck out 1 and walked 5. Owen Wheeler retired the last 2 batters in the 2nd inning. Luc Lavigueur pitched 3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 1. Brennan Rumpf pitched an inning allowing 1 hit. Jack Donlin surrendered 4 runs, retiring 2 batters as he allowed 1 hit and walked 3. Sebastian Holt closed out the game, pitching the final 1.1 innings and striking out 2.

Maine is now 20-28 while UConn is 34-19. The 2 teams will conclude the regular season with games Friday night at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Maine will return to Mahaney Diamond to host the America East Tournament which begins on May 20th.

