Maine Baseball Falls to UConn 13-4
The Maine Baseball Team fell to UConn 13-4 on Thursday night, May 15th in Storrs, Connecticut, as UConn raced out to a 8-0 lead, scoring 5 runs in the 1st inning and 3 runs in the 2nd inning.
Evan Menzel, Maine's 3rd baseman was 2-4 with a double, and his 4th home run of the season, driving in 2 runs.
Chris Bear, Aidan Bardi and Myles Sargent each had a hit for Maine, with Bardi driving in a run.
On the mound, Maine used 6 pitchers. Vaun Larisa started taking the loss as he lasted 1.1 innings and gave up 8 runs and 4 hits He struck out 1 and walked 5. Owen Wheeler retired the last 2 batters in the 2nd inning. Luc Lavigueur pitched 3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 1. Brennan Rumpf pitched an inning allowing 1 hit. Jack Donlin surrendered 4 runs, retiring 2 batters as he allowed 1 hit and walked 3. Sebastian Holt closed out the game, pitching the final 1.1 innings and striking out 2.
Maine is now 20-28 while UConn is 34-19. The 2 teams will conclude the regular season with games Friday night at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Maine will return to Mahaney Diamond to host the America East Tournament which begins on May 20th.
Here's 13 Maine Food Festivals You Won't Want to Miss in 2025
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna