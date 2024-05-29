Maine Baseball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 29

Maine Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 29

David Lee

Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings on the last day of the regular season. Today, May 29th is the last countable scheduled game, with prelim playoff  games scheduled to begin on June 4th.

Class A North

loading...

Class A South

loading...

Class B North

loading...

Class B South

loading...

Class C North

loading...

Class C South

loading...

Class D North

loading...

Class D South

loading...

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss

Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: High School Baseball

More From 92.9 The Ticket