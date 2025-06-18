2 Washington Academy beats #8 Dexter 1-0 in Class C Northern Maine Regional Final

The #2 Washington Academy Raiders beat the #8 Dexter Tigers 1-0 in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Tuesday, June 17th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The lone run was scored in the bottom of the 1st inning. With 2 out Colby Moholland singled to right. Daniel Gardner singled to left, and Moholland scored on a throwing error.

Trevor Shimabukuro picked up the win for the Raiders. He pitched a complete game, allowing 6 hits. He struck out 11 and didn't walk a batter.

Jayden Mahar had a double for the Raiders. James Welch, Moholland, and Gardner each singled.

Gardner, James WElch and Shimabukuro each had a stolen base for Washington Academy.

Will Simpson was the tough-luck loser for Dexter. He allowed just 4 hits and the 1 unearned run. He struck out 10 and walked 4.

Willis Rienhardt had a pair of singles as the clean-up hitter. Noah Kain, Kody Kimball, Ethan Doherty and Chase Farnsworth all singled.

Washington Academy will take on #3 Monmouth Academy on Saturday, June 21st at 4:30 at St. Joseph College in Standish for the State Class C Title. Monmouth Academy beat #1 Mount Ararat in the State Class C Regional Final 6-4 on Tuesday, June 17th.

Get our free mobile app