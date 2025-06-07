Maine High School Baseball Playoff Matchups

After one of the rainiest Springs in memory, the Maine High School Baseball Regular Season is over and it's time for the playoffs!

Here are the playoff matchups! Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North

Quarterfinals

#8 Brewer (7-9) at #1 Mount Ararat (13-3)

#7 Messalonskee (9-7) at #2 Mount Blue (11-5)

#6 Brunswick (10-6) at #3 Bangor (11-5)

#5 Oxford Hills (10-6) at #4 Hampden Academy (10-6)

Class A South

Prelims

#12 Kennebunk (6-10) at #5 Falmouth (12-4)

#11 Noble (7-9) at #6 Gorham (11-5)

#10 Bonny Eagle (8-8) at #7 South Portland (11-5)

#9 Massabesic at #8 Sanford (9-7)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Massabesic at #8 Sanford (9-7) at #1 Marshwood (15-1)

Winner #10 Bonny Eagle (8-8) at #7 South Portland (11-5) at #2 Scarborough (15-1)

Winner #11 Noble (7-9) at #6 Gorham (11-5) at #3 Thornton Academy (12-4)

Winner #12 Kennebunk (6-10) at #5 Falmouth (12-4) at #4 Biddeford (12-4)

Class B North

Prelims

#10 Oceanside (7-9) at #7 Lawrence (8-8)

#9 Caribou (9-7) at #8 MDI (6-10)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Caribou (9-7) at #8 MDI (6-10) at #1 Cony (14-2)

Winner #10 Oceanside (7-9) at #7 Lawrence (8-8) at #2 Ellsworth (11-5)

#6 Belfast (11-5) at #3 Old Town (9-7)

#5 Hermon (9-7) at #4 Nokomis (10-6)

Class B South

Prelims

#12 Poland (6-10) at #5 Morse (11-5)

#11 Wells (7-9) at #6 Lake Region (12-4)

#10 Gray-New Gloucester (7-9) at #7 Leavitt (7-9)

#9 Gardiner (7-9) at #8 Fryeburg Academy (8-8)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Gardiner (7-9) at #8 Fryeburg Academy (8-8) at #1 Cape Elizabeth (13-3)

Winner#10 Gray-New Gloucester (7-9) at #7 Leavitt (7-9) at #2 Greely (13-3)

Winner #11 Wells (7-9) at #6 Lake Region (12-4) at #3 York (12-4)

Winner #12 Poland (6-10) at #5 Morse (11-5) at #4 Medomak Valley 12-4

Class C North

Prelims

#11 Sumner (3-11) at #6 Mount View (9-7)

#10 Calais (8-8) at #7 Orono (8-8)

#9 Fort Kent (8-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Fort Kent (8-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6) at #1 Foxcroft Academy 14-2

Winner #10 Calais (8-8) at #7 Orono (8-8) at #2 Washington Academy (14-2)

Winner #11 Sumner (3-11) at #6 Mount View (9-7) at #3 Mattanawcook Academy (15-1)

#5 Bucksport (10-6) at #4 Narraguagus

Class C South

Prelims

#10 Dirigo (7-9) at #7 Winthrop (9-7)

#9 Wayflete (9-7) at #8 Sacopee Valley (8-8)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Wayflete (9-7) at #8 Sacopee Valley (8-8) at #1 Mt. Abram (12-4)

Winner #10 Dirigo (7-9) at #7 Winthrop (9-7) at #2 Maranacook (12-4)

#6 Lisbon (10-6) at #3 Monmouth Academy (12-4)

#5 Madison (11-5) at #4 Old Orchard Beach (11-5)

Class D North

Prelims

#12 Central Aroostook (4-9) at #5 Machias (9-5)

#11 Southern Aroostook (5-9) at #6 Woodland (10-5)

#10 Wisdom (3-11) at #7 Hodgdon (9-5)

#9 Schenck (9-6) at #8 Madawaska (7-6)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Schenck (9-6) at #8 Madawaska (7-6) at #1 Katahdin (13-1)

Winner #10 Wisdom (3-11) at #7 Hodgdon (9-5) at #2 Fort Fairfield (12-2)

Winner #11 Southern Aroostook (5-9) at #6 Woodland (10-5) at # Bangor Christian (15-1)

Winner #12 Central Aroostook (4-9) at #5 Machias (9-5) at #4 Lee Academy (11-5)

Class D South

Quarterfinals

#8 Searsport (4-10_ at #1 Richmond (16-0)

#7 Carrabec (5-9) at #2 St. Dominic (10-6)

#6 Forest Hills (8-6) at #3 Telstar (11-4)

#5 Buckfield (7-9) at #4 Boothbay (7-9)

