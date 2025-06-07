Maine High School Baseball Playoff Matchups
After one of the rainiest Springs in memory, the Maine High School Baseball Regular Season is over and it's time for the playoffs!
Here are the playoff matchups! Best of luck to all the teams!
Class A North
Quarterfinals
- #8 Brewer (7-9) at #1 Mount Ararat (13-3)
- #7 Messalonskee (9-7) at #2 Mount Blue (11-5)
- #6 Brunswick (10-6) at #3 Bangor (11-5)
- #5 Oxford Hills (10-6) at #4 Hampden Academy (10-6)
Class A South
Prelims
- #12 Kennebunk (6-10) at #5 Falmouth (12-4)
- #11 Noble (7-9) at #6 Gorham (11-5)
- #10 Bonny Eagle (8-8) at #7 South Portland (11-5)
- #9 Massabesic at #8 Sanford (9-7)
Quarterfinals
- Winner #9 Massabesic at #8 Sanford (9-7) at #1 Marshwood (15-1)
- Winner #10 Bonny Eagle (8-8) at #7 South Portland (11-5) at #2 Scarborough (15-1)
- Winner #11 Noble (7-9) at #6 Gorham (11-5) at #3 Thornton Academy (12-4)
- Winner #12 Kennebunk (6-10) at #5 Falmouth (12-4) at #4 Biddeford (12-4)
Class B North
Prelims
- #10 Oceanside (7-9) at #7 Lawrence (8-8)
- #9 Caribou (9-7) at #8 MDI (6-10)
Quarterfinals
- Winner #9 Caribou (9-7) at #8 MDI (6-10) at #1 Cony (14-2)
- Winner #10 Oceanside (7-9) at #7 Lawrence (8-8) at #2 Ellsworth (11-5)
- #6 Belfast (11-5) at #3 Old Town (9-7)
- #5 Hermon (9-7) at #4 Nokomis (10-6)
Class B South
Prelims
- #12 Poland (6-10) at #5 Morse (11-5)
- #11 Wells (7-9) at #6 Lake Region (12-4)
- #10 Gray-New Gloucester (7-9) at #7 Leavitt (7-9)
- #9 Gardiner (7-9) at #8 Fryeburg Academy (8-8)
Quarterfinals
- Winner #9 Gardiner (7-9) at #8 Fryeburg Academy (8-8) at #1 Cape Elizabeth (13-3)
- Winner#10 Gray-New Gloucester (7-9) at #7 Leavitt (7-9) at #2 Greely (13-3)
- Winner #11 Wells (7-9) at #6 Lake Region (12-4) at #3 York (12-4)
- Winner #12 Poland (6-10) at #5 Morse (11-5) at #4 Medomak Valley 12-4
Class C North
Prelims
- #11 Sumner (3-11) at #6 Mount View (9-7)
- #10 Calais (8-8) at #7 Orono (8-8)
- #9 Fort Kent (8-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6)
Quarterfinals
- Winner #9 Fort Kent (8-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6) at #1 Foxcroft Academy 14-2
- Winner #10 Calais (8-8) at #7 Orono (8-8) at #2 Washington Academy (14-2)
- Winner #11 Sumner (3-11) at #6 Mount View (9-7) at #3 Mattanawcook Academy (15-1)
- #5 Bucksport (10-6) at #4 Narraguagus
Class C South
Prelims
- #10 Dirigo (7-9) at #7 Winthrop (9-7)
- #9 Wayflete (9-7) at #8 Sacopee Valley (8-8)
Quarterfinals
- Winner #9 Wayflete (9-7) at #8 Sacopee Valley (8-8) at #1 Mt. Abram (12-4)
- Winner #10 Dirigo (7-9) at #7 Winthrop (9-7) at #2 Maranacook (12-4)
- #6 Lisbon (10-6) at #3 Monmouth Academy (12-4)
- #5 Madison (11-5) at #4 Old Orchard Beach (11-5)
Class D North
Prelims
- #12 Central Aroostook (4-9) at #5 Machias (9-5)
- #11 Southern Aroostook (5-9) at #6 Woodland (10-5)
- #10 Wisdom (3-11) at #7 Hodgdon (9-5)
- #9 Schenck (9-6) at #8 Madawaska (7-6)
Quarterfinals
- Winner #9 Schenck (9-6) at #8 Madawaska (7-6) at #1 Katahdin (13-1)
- Winner #10 Wisdom (3-11) at #7 Hodgdon (9-5) at #2 Fort Fairfield (12-2)
- Winner #11 Southern Aroostook (5-9) at #6 Woodland (10-5) at # Bangor Christian (15-1)
- Winner #12 Central Aroostook (4-9) at #5 Machias (9-5) at #4 Lee Academy (11-5)
Class D South
Quarterfinals
- #8 Searsport (4-10_ at #1 Richmond (16-0)
- #7 Carrabec (5-9) at #2 St. Dominic (10-6)
- #6 Forest Hills (8-6) at #3 Telstar (11-4)
- #5 Buckfield (7-9) at #4 Boothbay (7-9)
