Maine High School Baseball Playoff Matchups

David Lee

After one of the rainiest Springs in memory, the Maine High School Baseball Regular Season is over and it's time for the playoffs!

Here are the playoff matchups! Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North

Quarterfinals

  • #8 Brewer (7-9) at #1 Mount Ararat (13-3)
  • #7 Messalonskee (9-7) at #2 Mount Blue (11-5)
  • #6 Brunswick (10-6) at #3 Bangor (11-5)
  • #5 Oxford Hills (10-6) at #4 Hampden Academy (10-6)

Class A South

Prelims

  • #12 Kennebunk (6-10) at #5 Falmouth (12-4)
  • #11 Noble (7-9) at #6 Gorham (11-5)
  • #10 Bonny Eagle (8-8) at #7 South Portland (11-5)
  • #9 Massabesic at #8 Sanford (9-7)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Massabesic at #8 Sanford (9-7) at #1 Marshwood (15-1)
  • Winner #10 Bonny Eagle (8-8) at #7 South Portland (11-5) at #2 Scarborough (15-1)
  • Winner #11 Noble (7-9) at #6 Gorham (11-5) at #3 Thornton Academy (12-4)
  • Winner #12 Kennebunk (6-10) at #5 Falmouth (12-4) at #4 Biddeford (12-4)

Class B North

Prelims

  • #10 Oceanside (7-9) at #7 Lawrence (8-8)
  • #9 Caribou (9-7) at #8 MDI (6-10)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Caribou (9-7) at #8 MDI (6-10) at #1 Cony (14-2)
  • Winner  #10 Oceanside (7-9) at #7 Lawrence (8-8) at #2 Ellsworth (11-5)
  • #6 Belfast (11-5) at #3 Old Town (9-7)
  • #5 Hermon (9-7) at #4 Nokomis (10-6)

Class B South

Prelims

  • #12 Poland (6-10) at #5 Morse (11-5)
  • #11 Wells (7-9) at #6 Lake Region (12-4)
  • #10 Gray-New Gloucester (7-9) at #7 Leavitt (7-9)
  • #9 Gardiner (7-9) at #8 Fryeburg Academy (8-8)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Gardiner (7-9) at #8 Fryeburg Academy (8-8) at #1 Cape Elizabeth (13-3)
  • Winner#10 Gray-New Gloucester (7-9) at #7 Leavitt (7-9) at #2 Greely (13-3)
  • Winner #11 Wells (7-9) at #6 Lake Region (12-4) at #3 York (12-4)
  • Winner #12 Poland (6-10) at #5 Morse (11-5) at #4 Medomak Valley 12-4

Class C North

Prelims

  • #11 Sumner (3-11) at #6 Mount View (9-7)
  • #10 Calais (8-8) at #7 Orono (8-8)
  • #9 Fort Kent (8-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Fort Kent (8-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6) at #1 Foxcroft Academy 14-2
  • Winner #10 Calais (8-8) at #7 Orono (8-8) at #2 Washington Academy (14-2)
  • Winner #11 Sumner (3-11) at #6 Mount View (9-7) at #3 Mattanawcook Academy (15-1)
  • #5 Bucksport (10-6) at #4 Narraguagus

Class C South

Prelims

  • #10 Dirigo (7-9) at #7 Winthrop (9-7)
  • #9 Wayflete (9-7) at #8 Sacopee Valley (8-8)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Wayflete (9-7) at #8 Sacopee Valley (8-8) at #1 Mt. Abram (12-4)
  • Winner #10 Dirigo (7-9) at #7 Winthrop (9-7) at #2 Maranacook (12-4)
  • #6 Lisbon (10-6) at #3 Monmouth Academy (12-4)
  • #5 Madison (11-5) at #4 Old Orchard Beach (11-5)

Class D North

Prelims

  • #12 Central Aroostook (4-9) at #5 Machias (9-5)
  • #11 Southern Aroostook (5-9) at #6 Woodland (10-5)
  • #10 Wisdom (3-11) at #7 Hodgdon (9-5)
  • #9 Schenck (9-6) at #8 Madawaska (7-6)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Schenck (9-6) at #8 Madawaska (7-6) at #1 Katahdin (13-1)
  • Winner #10 Wisdom (3-11) at #7 Hodgdon (9-5) at #2 Fort Fairfield (12-2)
  • Winner #11 Southern Aroostook (5-9) at #6 Woodland (10-5) at # Bangor Christian (15-1)
  • Winner #12 Central Aroostook (4-9) at #5 Machias (9-5) at #4 Lee Academy (11-5)

Class D South

Quarterfinals

  • #8 Searsport (4-10_ at #1 Richmond (16-0)
  • #7 Carrabec (5-9) at #2 St. Dominic (10-6)
  • #6 Forest Hills (8-6) at #3 Telstar (11-4)
  • #5 Buckfield (7-9) at #4 Boothbay (7-9)

 

