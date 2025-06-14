High School Baseball, Softball and Playoff Scores – Friday June 13

Friday the 13th proved to be lucky for some, while for others it marked the end of their season. Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Playoff Scores for games played and reported on Friday, June 13th.

Baseball

Ellsworth 11 Old Town 2

Thornton Academy 6 Scarborough 5

Softball

Cheverus 7 Kennebunk 0

Boys Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 14 Windham 3

Fryeburg Academy 11 Erskine Academy 3

Maranacook 12 Wells 10

Messalonskee 12 Kennebunk 10

Oak Hill 12 Morse 8

North Yarmouth Academy 17 Houlton 3

Thornton Academy 10 Scarborough 3

Yarmouth 16 Greely 5

York 20 Gardiner 7

Girls Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 11 Cheverus 10

Freeport 18 York 6

Greely 12 Gardiner 6

Wells 13 Erskine Academy 4

Windham 16 Yarmouth 10