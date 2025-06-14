High School Baseball, Softball and Playoff Scores – Friday June 13
Friday the 13th proved to be lucky for some, while for others it marked the end of their season. Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Playoff Scores for games played and reported on Friday, June 13th.
Baseball
- Ellsworth 11 Old Town 2
- Thornton Academy 6 Scarborough 5
Softball
- Cheverus 7 Kennebunk 0
Boys Lacrosse
- Cape Elizabeth 14 Windham 3
- Fryeburg Academy 11 Erskine Academy 3
- Maranacook 12 Wells 10
- Messalonskee 12 Kennebunk 10
- Oak Hill 12 Morse 8
- North Yarmouth Academy 17 Houlton 3
- Thornton Academy 10 Scarborough 3
- Yarmouth 16 Greely 5
- York 20 Gardiner 7
Girls Lacrosse
- Cape Elizabeth 11 Cheverus 10
- Freeport 18 York 6
- Greely 12 Gardiner 6
- Wells 13 Erskine Academy 4
- Windham 16 Yarmouth 10
Get our free mobile app
2025 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2025. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge