Mr Baseball 2025 Finalists Announced

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Association of Baseball Coaches announced the finalists for the 2025 Maine Mr. Baseball Award.

The award will be presented at the Senior All-Star Game on June 24th at St. Joseph's College in Standish.

The finalists are

  • Xavier Ester - Madison
  • Finn Knowles - Lee Academy
  • Kenny Mecham - Richmond
  • Wyatt Nadeau - Gorham
  • Cole Payne - Bangor Christian
  • Tyler Simmons - Falmouth
  • Hayden Strout - Foxcroft Academy
  • Erik Swenson - Scarborough
  • Keeler Vogt - Greely
  • Kayson Wildman - Hampden Academy
