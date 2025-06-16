Mr Baseball 2025 Finalists Announced

The Maine Association of Baseball Coaches announced the finalists for the 2025 Maine Mr. Baseball Award.

The award will be presented at the Senior All-Star Game on June 24th at St. Joseph's College in Standish.

The finalists are

Xavier Ester - Madison

Finn Knowles - Lee Academy

Kenny Mecham - Richmond

Wyatt Nadeau - Gorham

Cole Payne - Bangor Christian

Tyler Simmons - Falmouth

Hayden Strout - Foxcroft Academy

Erik Swenson - Scarborough

Keeler Vogt - Greely

Kayson Wildman - Hampden Academy

