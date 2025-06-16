Mr Baseball 2025 Finalists Announced
The Maine Association of Baseball Coaches announced the finalists for the 2025 Maine Mr. Baseball Award.
The award will be presented at the Senior All-Star Game on June 24th at St. Joseph's College in Standish.
The finalists are
- Xavier Ester - Madison
- Finn Knowles - Lee Academy
- Kenny Mecham - Richmond
- Wyatt Nadeau - Gorham
- Cole Payne - Bangor Christian
- Tyler Simmons - Falmouth
- Hayden Strout - Foxcroft Academy
- Erik Swenson - Scarborough
- Keeler Vogt - Greely
- Kayson Wildman - Hampden Academy
Get our free mobile app
Top 10 Must-Visit Maine Beaches For A Memorable Summer
Maine is blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches anywhere! Here are 10, that rock our world.
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson