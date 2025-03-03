Maine Baseball Loses to George Washington University 10-9 Despite Hitting 2 Homers

The Maine Baseball Team lost to George Washington University 10-9 on Sunday. Maine hit 2 homers and staked the pitching staff to a 7-0 lead but couldn't hold on for the win.

Dean O'Neill batting cleanup had a homer driving in 2 runs in the 1st inning and a RBI double in the 3rd inning. He finished 2-5.

Zach Martin the right-fielder was 2-3 with a homer and drove in 4 runs.

Drew Reynolds was 2-5 with a triple and drove in 2 runs.

Chris Bear, Payton Whitehead and Myles Sargent each singled.

On the mound Luc Lavigueur started and went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, all earned. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Gianni Gambardella pitched 2.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, all earned. He walked 1. Jason Libby pitched 1.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 earned run, walking 1. Owen Wheller took the loss and is 0-1. He allowed 1 hit and 1 run, which was earned, striking out a batter.

Maine is now 2-9.

The Black Bears will play 3 games next weekend at Bucknell University. They play Friday, March 7th at 2:30, Saturday March 8th at 1 p.m. and then Sunday, March 9th at 1 p.m. The Friday and Sunday games will be streamed on ESPN+