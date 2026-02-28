The Maine Baseball Team fell to Winthrop 7-4 on Friday, February 27 at Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Maine allowed 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, but scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th.

Maine bats banged out 7 hits, 5 of them for extra bases.

Albert De La Rosa had a single and double and drove in a run. Hunter St. Denis had a double and drove in a run JuJu Stevens and Quinn Murphy each had a double. Troy Carpenter had a home run, driving in 2 runs in the 6th inning. Carpenter's home run, was his team-leading 4th of the season.

Gianni Gambardella took the loss for Maine, and is 1-2 on the season. He went 5.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, all earned. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Pierce Friedman came on in relief and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing 1 hot and 1 run, walking and striking out 1.

Maine is now 2-8 and Winthrop at 7-2. The 2 teams will play 2 more games, with a game, Saturday, February 28th at 2 p.m. and then on Sunday, March 1st at 1 p.m The Sunday game will be broadcast on ESPN+