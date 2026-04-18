The Maine Baseball Team scored 2 runs in the top of the 9th inning to break a 3-3 tie and beat the NJIT Highlanders 5-3 at Yogi Berra Stadium on Friday, April 17th.

In the 9th inning, Quinn Murphy singles and then Troy Carpenter blasted his team-leading 10th home run of the season, a 2-run shot. He now leads the team with 34 runs batted in.

Murphy ended the day 3-5 and Carpenter 2-5. Nic Pepe leading off was 2-5. Chris Bear and Brody Rasmussen were each 2-4.

On the mound Jason Krieger picked up the win. He started and went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. He walked 5. Pierce Friedman picked up the win in relief pitching 4 hitless innings. He struck out 3 and walked 3. Sebastian Holt picked up his 3rd save of the season, striking out 2 in the 9th inning.

Maine is now 10-23 overall and 6-4 in America East. NJIT is 12-20 overall and 3-10 in America East.

The 2 teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 18th with games at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

America East Baseball Standings

Binghamton 10-3

UMBC 6-4

Maine 6-4

Bryant 7-6

UAlbany 5-7

UMass Lowell 5-8

NJIT 3-10

Get our free mobile app