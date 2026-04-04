The Maine Baseball Team beat Bryant 11-5 on Friday, April 3rd at Mahaney Diamond as Maine's bats exploded for 16 hits.

Gianni Gambardella evened his record at 3-3 pitching 6.0 innings and allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 3.

Sebastian Holt picked up his 2nd save of the season, pitching the final 3.0 innings and allowing just 1 hit, striking out 4 and walking 1.

Chris Bear was a perfect 5-5 at the plate, with a pair of doubles driving in 3 runs. JuJu Stevens was 3-4 with a triple and double, driving in a run. Hunter St. Denis was 2-5 with a double, and 2 runs driven in. Brody Rasmussen was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Nic Pepe, Quinn Murphy, Troy Carpenter, and Shane Andrus each had a single.

Maine is now 6-22 overall and 4-4 in the America East Conference. Bryant is 17-11 and 5-3 in America East. The 2 teams will play the final game of the 3-game series at Mahaney Diamond in Orono on Saturday, April 4th with the 1st pitch at 1 p.m. If you can't make it to Orono to root on the Black Bears you can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30.