Maine Baseball’s Season Comes to an End, Falling to UAlbany 6-4

The Maine Black Bears' season came to a disappointing end, as they fell to UAlbany 6-4 in the opening game of the America East Tournament in Orono on Wednesday afternoon, May 21st.

Coach Nick Derba sent Caleb Leys the America East Pitcher of the Year to the mound for Maine. He went 8+ innings, allowing 6 hits and was charged with 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 1. He left in the 9th inning, with the scored tied 4-4, but had walked the lead-off hitter and departed with a 2-0 count. Giannia Gambardella walked 1 and allowed a hit, which allowed the winning runs to score.

Maine outhit the Great Danes 9-7

Myles Sargent, Maine's leading hitter for the season with a .339 average was 2-4 and hit his 8th home run, driving in 2 runs. Chris Bear, Maine's leadoff hitter was 3-4 with a double. Brody Rasmussen and Damon Gaither each had a double. Aidan Bardi and Quinn Murphy each singled.

Maine ended the season losing their last 5 games and were just 1-9 in the month of May. The Black Bears finished the season with a 20-31 record.

Get our free mobile app