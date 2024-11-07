Maine Basketball Beats UMaine-Fort Kent 98-47

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat the University of Maine-Fort Kent 98-47 on Wednesday night, November 6th in The Pit on the Campus of the University of Maine.

The Black Bears led 48-22 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears had 4 players in double figures, led by Quion Burns who had a game-high16 points and had a double-double pulling down 10 rebounds. AJ Lopez had 15 points, Kellen Tynes had 14 points and Keelan Steele had 12 points. Ridvan Tutic just missed a double-double having 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Black Bears shot 51.6 percent from the field, going 33-64. They were 5-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and 27-33 from the free throw line.

Tarik Islamovic led UMaine-Fort Kent with 10 points. Maksim Vukcevic had 9 points.

The Bengals shot just 21.3 percent from the field, going 16-75. They were 7-29 from beyond the 3-point arc and 8-16 from the free throw line.

UMaine Fort Kent is now 1-1 on the season. They will play at Southern Maine Community College on Saturday, November 9th at 3 p.m.

The Black Bears are 1-1. They will travel down to Providence, Rhode Island to take on Brown University on Sunday, November 10th at 2 p.m. The Black Bears won't return home to play until Sunday, November 24th when they will host Holy Cross at noon.

