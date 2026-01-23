The Maine Men's Basketball team rallied from 9 points down at the half, 33-24 to be the UAlbany Great Danes 52-49 at The Pit on the UMaine campus on Thursday, January 22nd.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double figures with Logan Carey and Mehki Gray each finishing with 13 points. Ace Flagg had a career-high 12 points and led the team with 8 rebounds. He also had a blocked shot and a steal

Maine shot 39.1 percent from the field. They were just 3-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 13-18 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 39-27. The Black Bears took good care of the ball, turning it over just 7 times, while forcing 12 Great Dane turnovers.

UAlbany was led by Abdoulaye Fall with 15 points.

The Great Danes shot 37.7 percent from the field and were 4-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. UAlbany was 5-8 from the free throw line.

UAlbany is now 7-13 overall and 3-2 in America East.

Maine is now 4-17 overall and 2-4 in America East. Maine will play host to Binghamton on Saturday, January 24th at 2 p.m.. That game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

America East Men's Basketball Standings as of January 23

1. UMBC 4-1

1. Vermont 4-1

3. NJIT 4-2

4. UMass-Lowell 3-2

4. UAlbany 3-2

6. New Hampshire 2-4

6. Bryant 2-4

8. Maine 2-4

9. Binghamton 0-6