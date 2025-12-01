The Maine Men's Basketball Team dropped another close game, falling to Sienna 64-60 in Washington DC on Sunday afternoon, November 30th, as the Black Bears trailed the entire game.

Maine trailed 36-25 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine was trailing 62-60 with 18 seconds left to play, but a layup by Keelan Steele didn't drop, and Maine missed the opportunity to tie the game.

Maine was led by Logan Carey with 17 points. TJ. Biel had 11 points. Ace Flagg had 7 points and a co-team high of 6 rebounds, before fouling out.

Maine shot 48.9 percent from the field, 58.3 percent in the 2nd Half, after shooting 39.13 percent in the 1st Half. They were 7-16 from beyond the 3-point arc, but their free throw shooting again left something to be desired, as they were 7-15 from the free throw line.

Sienna outrebounded Maine 32-25.

Sienna was led by Gavin Doty who finished with a double-double, with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Sienna improved to 7-2 on the season, while Maine is now 0-9 and still looking for that 1st win of the season.

The Black Bears have 2 games this week, both on the road. They play at Ohio University on Wednesday, December 3rd at 7 pm. and then at Miami University in Ohio on Saturday December 6th at 1 p.m. You can listen to both games on 92.9 The Ticket, with Ron Lisnet's pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 12:30 on Saturday.

