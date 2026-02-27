The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Albany 70-59 in Albany on Thursday, February 26th, as the Black Bears never trailed in the game.

Maine led 37-31 at the half.

Ace Flagg set a new career high, scoring 22 points to lead the Black Bears, playing 36 minutes. He sank all 4 of the 3-pointers he took and had 7 rebounds to go with a block and 3 steals.

Ryan Mabrey had 14 points and TJ Biel finished with 11 points.

Maine shot 55.1 percent from the field, and were 9-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears shot 7-12 from the free throw line.

Albany was led by Isaac Abidde with 18 points.

The Great Danes shot 47.9 percent from the field and were 5-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 32-19 but won the turnover battle turning the ball over just 8 times while forcing 17 Great Dane turnovers.

Maine is now 8-21 overall and 6-8 in America East Conference play while Albany is 10-19 overall and 6-8 in America East.

Maine will play at Binghamton on Saturday, February 28th at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Black Bears finish the regular season at home on Tuesday, March 3rd, hosting the UMass Lowell Riverhawks. That game tips off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

America East Standings as of Friday morning, February 27th

1. UMBC 12-2

2. Vermont 11-4

3. NJIT 10-4

4. UMass Lowell 8-6

T5 Albany and Maine 6-8

T7 New Hampshire and Bryant 4-10

9. Binghamton 3-12